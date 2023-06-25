2023 BET Awards: Red Carpet Looks

2023 BET Awards: Red Carpet Looks

Celebrities such as Patti Labelle, Kid Capri, and Busta Rhymes showed up to the biggest night in Black culture.

By
Noah A. McGee
Image for article titled 2023 BET Awards: Red Carpet Looks
Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET (Getty Images)

The 2023 BET Awards are here! The most beloved and revered Black celebrities in the world will show up on the red carpet in their best fits (whether we agree with them or not). Singers, actors, directors, they’re all here!

Some will show up in elegant dresses, others will come in dapper suits. No matter the look, you’ll be able to see them all.

Make sure to check here at The Root for all of your favorite Red Carpet looks from the 2023 BET Awards. The award show will air live on June 25 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Halle Bailey

Image for article titled 2023 BET Awards: Red Carpet Looks
Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic (Getty Images)
Billy Porter

Image for article titled 2023 BET Awards: Red Carpet Looks
Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic (Getty Images)
Ari Lennox

Image for article titled 2023 BET Awards: Red Carpet Looks
Photo: Paras Griffin (Getty Images)
