2023 BET Awards: Red Carpet Looks

The 2023 BET Awards are here! The most beloved and revered Black celebrities in the world will show up on the red carpet in their best fits (whether we agree with them or not). Singers, actors, directors, they’re all here!

Some will show up in elegant dresses, others will come in dapper suits. No matter the look, you’ll be able to see them all.

Make sure to check here at The Root for all of your favorite Red C arpet looks from the 2023 BET Awards. The award show will air live on June 25 at 8:00 p.m. ET.