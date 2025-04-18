An Expert's Review of The Viral Cassie/Diddy Video Will Make You Wonder... Is It Real?

Sean “Diddy” Combs is trying once again to make sure the jury for his federal sex crime trial does not see the video depicting him assaulting singer and ex-girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura. This time, he’s got an expert to support his claims but, will it stick?

Attorneys for the Bad Boy founder have submitted yet another motion asking the court to exclude the viral video of the March 2016 incident, according to an April 17 filing. Attorneys initially claimed last month that the viral video, first released by CNN, was “substantially altered in significant respects.” They argued that the events of that day were not “fairly and accurately” depicted and also went as far as claiming the news outlet destroyed the original copy of the video.

The viral clip of the Intercontinental Hotel surveillance footage shows Combs angrily chasing down Ventura wearing nothing but a towel around his waist. In the video, she’s being punched and kicked repeatedly by Combs before being dragged down the hallway along with her belongings. After the video aired, Combs took to Instagram to apologize for what the public saw and said his behavior was “inexcusable.”

CNN previously responded to the claims saying they “never altered the video and did not destroy the original copy of the footage, which was retained by the source. CNN aired the story about the video several months before Combs was arrested,” per a spokesperson for the news organization via NBC News.

Diddy’s Attorneys Challenge Video

In the new filing, attorneys say they met with forensic video analyst Connor McCourt to review the footage, making mention of additional unseen iPhone recorded video, to help back up their claims. Based on his analysis, they brought the court a new list of reasons why the video shouldn’t be played.

First, they claim the clips are “significantly sped up” and “do not accurately represent human movement as a result of being converted from one file type to another.” Due to “inaccurately displayed timestamp seconds,” the attorneys claim the clips mislead the viewers about the timing of the events and lack a considerable amount of footage, per the filing.

Secondly, they argued the iPhone videos distort the events in other ways including Combs appearing to be stockier and shorter than he appeared in CNN’s clip. They said this caused Mr. Combs to appear “more domineering.” They also say the videos only show what the person recording on the phone was focusing on such as a person’s shoes and possibly, cutting out pieces of what we watched in the CNN Videos.

The Expert’s Notes

Video shows Sean “Diddy” Combs physically assaulting Cassie at L.A. hotel

The expert himself also submitted a document to the court detailing his findings. McCourt mentioned that upon reviewing the metadata for the news broadcast file, it indicated the video file was created using ClipChamp.com which is a video editing software, per an affidavit. He also pulled out the difference in time stamps between the iPhone video and the CNN video.

“It is my opinion that [the videos] are not original and have many introduced divergent technical issues that greatly affect viewers’ perception of recorded events as set forth above,” McCourt wrote. “It is my opinion that none of the available videos are accurate and reliable copies of the original.”

What To Know About Diddy’s Upcoming Sex Crime Trial

In September 2024, the 55-year-old rap mogul was arrested in Manhattan by federal authorities, six months after they raided his two homes in Los Angeles and Miami. His indictment reveals charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and engaging in interstate transportation for prostitution and cites three anonymous victims.

The allegations against Combs of sexual abuse, physical abuse, bribery and various drug offenses were first brought forth by ex-girlfriend and Bad Boy Records signee Casandra “Cassie” Ventura in a lawsuit. The most notable claims were about his so-called “freak off” sex parties, where prosecutors allege women and men were drugged and forced to perform sexual acts at Combs’ pleasure. He was also accused of using video footage to blackmail the victims into compliance. Combs quickly settled with Ventura within 24 hours.

To the federal charges, he has pleaded not guilty, and was denied bail. His trial is scheduled for May 2025.