11 Times The Extreme Right Got Their Karma After Messing With Black Celebs, Politicians

It’s Black History month, so while we’re honoring the sacrifices and struggles of Black Americans throughout this country’s history… we have to also give a shoutout to all the Black leaders, entertainers and politicians who make it their mission to call out racism any chance they can.

These 11 Black figures are some of the most recent to call out racism across all industries– whether it be in music, sports or politics. Let them be inspiration for how to address a racist in the future! Take a look.

Mayor Brandon Scott Shuts Down Reporter

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott delivers his State of the City address, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Baltimore.

We previously told you Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott got into a heated exchange with a Fox News reporter after he was questioned about his executive SUV worth over $160,000. Far-right media had been trying to paint Scott’s vehicle as a frivolous expense and potentially negligent, but the mayor wasn’t having it.

He called the reporter out during a recent press conference. “Let’s just stop you right there,” he interrupted. “We understand that your station has a severe right-wing effort underway, we get that, but you guys are dragging this thing out and also not including all the facts.” After the reporter refused to back down, Scott accused her of being racist. “Just because you didn’t get the answer that you wanted and your racist slant, that’s one thing,” he said.

Minn. Rep. Ilhan Omar Checks MAGA Protester

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – AUGUST 28: U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) (C) speaks during a press conference at City Hall following a mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic School on August 28, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. According to Minneapolis Police, a gunman fired through the windows of the Annunciation Church at worshippers sitting in pews during a Catholic school Mass, killing two children and injuring at least 17 others. The gunman reportedly died at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar was ready to take matters into her own hand after she was attacked and sprayed by a MAGA supporter during a town hall. We previously told you the suspect– identified as Anthony Kazmierczak– was quickly tackled to the ground by security guards in the room, but before they could jump in, the congresswoman was ready to confront him herself.

Omar continued the town hall after the attack. “We will continue. These f***ing a**holes are not going to get away with this,” she told the crowd. “We are Minnesota strong, and we will stay resilient in the face of whatever they might throw at us.”

Marc Lamont Hill Calls out Piers Morgan

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 29: Marc Lamont Hill attends 2023 A3C Conference day 1 on September 29, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Getty Images Prince Williams

Activist and author Marc Lamont Hill appeared on the “Piers Morgan Uncensored back in May, and things took a turn. While discussing Shiloh Hendrix, the “playground Karen” who filmed calling a 5-year-old Black boy the N-word, one panel member on Morgan’s show, Lilly Gaddis– who describes herself as a racist– took things to a low level. That’s when Hill jumped in, we told you.

“I don’t want you to invite this woman to say a racially-harmful term in front of me, because I’m the only n***a on here, so if she says it, I’m the victim of it,” Hill said. “So please don’t invite her for ratings to call me the N-word because that’s basically what it’s going to be.”

He later took to social media to further explain why he shut down Gaddis. “While I understand that his intention was to expose her as a racist —and get ratings for shock value— I felt compelled to shut it down. We must never allow disrespect from anyone, but especially out open enemies. And we must always affirm our dignity self-worth,” he wrote.

Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett Calls VP JD Vance ‘Racist’

Los Angeles, CA – November 24:Rep. Jasmine Crockett at a hearing to examine the unlawful detention of U.S. citizens and immigrants by federal immigration agents at the LA Metropolitan Water District on Monday, November 24, 2025. (Photo by David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett is never afraid to call out the Trump administration or any of the president’s cabinet members. That includes Vice President JD Vance, who faced backlash for a racially motivated insult towards Crockett. He joked that the Texan has a fake “street girl persona” during a speech at an Turning Point USA event. She quickly responded, according to Huffpost.

“So now he’s [Vance] is like, ’Oh no, no, no it’s all fake, don’t believe that,” she said on “The View.” “No, the reality is that I was a criminal defense attorney, I was a public defender, I am somebody who walked into plenty of jails and dealt with real killers.” Crockett continued that Vance’s comments were obviously racist. “So let me be clear, I understand what happens in the streets, but I don’t have to ‘be a street girl,’” she continued.

Brandon Scott Responds to Racist Hate Mail

Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott talks about the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge after a cargo ship collision.

Scott makes it on this list once against after he responded to a racist DM he received. We previously told you, he first responded directly saying, “Hi, thanks for contacting us. We’ve received your message and appreciate you reaching out.” Then, he had enough of the racist mess.

“The years may change, but the racism stays the same. These folks are emboldened by this current federal administration. Although the internet is now the place they spew their vile hatred, their vocabulary clearly has not evolved much over the last 500 years,” he wrote on Instagram. “BTW, I eat two bananas a day to help keep my mind and body strong in the fight against racism, sexism, or any type of hatred.”

Bernice King Speaks Out Against Racist AI Vides

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 15: Dr. Bernice A. King, daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., looks on during the 2024 Martin Luther King, Jr. Beloved Community Commemorative Service at Ebenezer Baptist Church on January 15, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. The annual service is held in honor of the life of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. who would have turn 95 on January 15th. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Back in October, the daughter of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Dr. Bernice King, took action after AI-generated deepfake videos of MLK on the Sora platform went way too far, we previously said.

“This is intentionally distasteful, dishonoring, deplorable, and disrespectful to my family and my father, who is not here to respond himself because he was assassinated for working for your civil and human rights and to end war and poverty,” @BerniceKing tweeted. OpenAI has since “paused” AI-generated MLK content.

Keyshawn Davis Knocks Out Denys Berinchyk

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 14: Abdullah Mason knocks out Manuel Jaimes in the third round during their lightweight fight during their welterweight fight, during their heavyweight fight at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on February 14, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Last year boxers Keyshawn Davis and Denys Berinchyk were set to spar, but days before the highly anticipated event, Davis received a racist package in the mail which completely changed the tide of the fight.

In the package sent to his hotel room, Davis received bananas and watermelon. “It’s black history month Friday I’m doing it for the culture,” he said of the upcoming fight against Berinchyk. In the end, Davis knocked out Berinchyk in the fourth round. The white boxer continues to deny sending Davis the racist package.

Don Lemon Calls Out Nicki Minaj

US Journalist Don Lemon speaks to the media after a hearing at the Edward R. Roybal Federal Courthouse in Los Angeles on January 30, 2026. The Trump administration charged Lemon with civil rights crimes over coverage of immigration protests in Minneapolis, as the US president branded a nurse shot dead by federal agents in the city an “agitator.” The arrest of former CNN anchor came as President Donald Trump walked back his conciliatory tone following public outrage over the killings of Alex Pretti and another American citizen in the Minnesota city. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)

When Nicki Minaj, who recently turned MAGA, called out journalist Don Lemon on social media, you could bet he had the perfect response for her. We previously told you she tweeted a homophobic slur aimed at the former CNN reporter. He responded on his own platform.

“I’m not surprised Nicki Minaj does not understand journalism and is weighing in on matters that are above her capacity,” he said. “Nicki Minaj, stop talking about s**t for which you know nothing about. This is out of your depth. You are a homophobic bigot. You don’t care about African Americans, and you’re not an African American.”

Fla. Rep. Maxwell Frost Responds After MAGA Attack

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 02: House Oversight and Government Reform Committee member Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) heads to a meeting with some of Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers at the U.S. Capitol on September 02, 2025 in Washington, DC. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) said he supported the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee’s investigation into Epstein but wants to respect the privacy of accusers in the process. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

We previously reported Fla. Rep. Maxwell Frost was assaulted while attending the Sundance Film Festival. In a post on X, Frost wrote, “Last night, I was assaulted by a man at Sundance Festival who told me that Trump was going to deport me.” According to police, the suspect then told Frost, “We are going to deport you and your kind” while hugging him.

“Frost later came out to let everyone know he was fine. I am okay,” Frost said on X. “Thank you for all the well wishes. We are in scary times. Please stay safe and do not let these people silence you. Onwards.”

Doechii Calls Out Rap Fans’ Racist Intentions

AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 11: Doechii performs during 2025 Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 11, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/FilmMagic)

During a Feb. 2025 interview, rapper and singer Doechii told The Cut that hip-hop is consistently underestimated. Although most folks don’t want to admit it, Doechii said this is because of racism.

“I’m gravitating towards the pure skill that was incorporated,” she said. “Anyone who doesn’t think that hip-hop is an intellectual genre, I think that assumption is rooted in racism.”

N.Y. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Calls Out Trump’s DEI Agenda

Hakeem Jeffries

After a deadly airport collision of an American Airlines plane and Army helicopter last January President Trump quickly accused diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) as reasons for the crash. Members of the Congressional Black Caucus called him out on the blatant racism and negligence.

“This is a tragedy that occurred above DCA airport. Lives have been lost. Families have been devastated. People are suffering, and the leader of this country decides to go out and pedal lies, conspiracy theories, and attack people of color and women without any basis whatsoever,” said House ofMinority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries said on X. “Have you no decency? Have you no respect for families whose lives have been turned upside down?”



