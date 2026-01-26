The Chilling Racist Words Hurled at a Black Florida Democrat Before He Was Assaulted at Sundance

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 13: Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) speaks during the ICE Out for Good Protest at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office on January 13, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for MoveOn Civic Action)

It doesn’t matter if you’re a lawmaker or the first of Gen Z to hold a seat in Congress at just 25 years old; that won’t stop you from being just another target of some folk’s racist vitriol. That was reportedly the case for one Black Florida Democrat who attended the Sundance Film Festival— a place meant for showcasing indie storytelling— when a night of celebrating turned into a nightmare over the weekend.

Florida Congressman Maxwell Alejandro Frost, who made history as the first Afro-Cuban and first member of Gen Z elected to Congress, says he was the victim of a racist verbal and physical assault at a Sundance party in Utah.

A source who attended the event, which was organized by talent agency Creative Artist Agency (CAA) at the High West Saloon, alleged a white man— later identified as Christian Young by the Park City Police Department— boasted how proud he is to be “white,” Variety reported. After his rant, he allegedly did the unthinkable after Frost left the facilities.

In a Saturday post on X, Frost wrote: “Last night, I was assaulted by a man at Sundance Festival who told me that Trump was going to deport me.” The suspect, according to police, allegedly told Frost, “We are going to deport you and your kind” while hugging him.

Frost claimed the suspect proceeded to punch him in the face. The suspect “was heard screaming racist remarks as he drunkenly ran off,” Frost continued, before thanking “the venue security and Park City PD for assistance on this incident.”

Last night, I was assaulted by a man at Sundance Festival who told me that Trump was going to deport me before he punched me in the face. He was heard screaming racist remarks as he drunkenly ran off. The individual was arrested and I am okay.



Thank you to the venue security and… https://t.co/Nhpj5rl3JO — Congressman Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@RepMaxwellFrost) January 24, 2026

Turns out, the suspect reportedly wasn’t invited to the private gathering and was turned away. He was an alleged party crasher, according to the New York Times. Police said he also assaulted “a female who was attending the private event” after jumping over a fence and entering the party “unlawfully.”

Young was arrested, booked into the Summit County Jail and charged with aggravated burglary and two counts of simple assault. Young allegedly told investigators that he didn’t remember what happened and couldn’t remember his own name, Fox 13 reported.

“I am okay,” Frost, who represents District 10 in Central Florida that includes much of Orlando, said on X. “Thank you for all the well wishes.” He added how, “We are in scary times. Please stay safe and do not let these people silence you. Onwards.”

I am okay. Thank you for all the well wishes. We are in scary times. Please stay safe and do not let these people silence you. Onwards. https://t.co/zUXt8nY3cF — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) January 25, 2026