Marc Lamont Hill Blasts Piers Morgan for Inviting a Self-Proclaimed Racist to Use the N-Word on His Show and There's Much More

The conversation around Shiloh Hendrix, the playground Karen who was filmed calling a 5-year-old Black child the N-word is getting louder, as Hendrix is going viral and raising money to protect herself from ongoing threats. But the conversation became too much for activist and author Marc Lamont Hill during a recent appearance on “Piers Morgan Uncensored.”

Hill appeared on a panel discussion alongside New York Post columnist Rikki Schlott, podcaster and author Myron Gaines and Lilly Gaddis, a cultural commentator and self-proclaimed racist.

During the segment, Gaddis admitted to frequently using the N-word whenever she feels it’s appropriate, adding that she wants to live in a country where she is not punished for exercising what she believes to be free speech. At that moment, Morgan asked Gaddis to use the word openly on the show – and that’s when Hill had heard enough and called out Gaddis and Morgan for attempting to use the racially offensive word for ratings.

“I don’t want you to invite this woman to say a racially-harmful term in front of me, because I’m the only [N-word] on here, so if she says it, I’m the victim of it,” Hill said. “So please don’t invite her for ratings to call me the N-word because that’s basically what it’s going to be.”

Hill then called out the hypocrisy, adding that Morgan would never invite a person to use a term that was offensive to Jewish people.

“You would not sit here with a Jewish person and say, ‘Please use a Jewish slur in front of this Jew.’ It’s ridiculous. I understand you don’t have any bad intent, Piers. I understand what you’re trying to do. But we already know she’s a racist and I don’t want to invite a racial harm to me to prove it,” he added.

Hill continued the conversation on his Instagram account.

“While I understand that his intention was to expose her as a racist —and get ratings for shock value— I felt compelled to shut it down. We must never allow disrespect from anyone, but especially out open enemies. And we must always affirm our dignity self-worth,” Hill wrote on a post about the incident.

Commenters applauded Hill for standing up to Morgan and the self-proclaimed racist and keeping the conversation from going completely off the rails. One person suggested he find out who else would be a part of the conversation before agreeing to participate.

“Who all gone be there” was invented for situations like this. They really tried to play. Wow. Salute Marc 💪🏾” wrote someone in the comments.