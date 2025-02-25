Baltimore's Black Mayor Received a Scathingly Racist DM. His Response Will Make You Proud

No one is lost on the reality that racists in America have now been emboldened upon the reelection of President Donald Trump. They’re so bold, they snooped themselves into the DMs of the unapologetically Black mayor of Baltimore. His response, though witty, held a lot of truth.

Mayor Brandon Scott took to Instagram to share a disgusting message he received from a racist troll. The message featured a drawn picture of him wearing a big red clown nose. Scott responded in a seemingly automated message saying, “Hi, thanks for contacting us. We’ve received your message and appreciate you reaching out.” However, the troll wanted more smoke and fired back with a nasty, hateful (and awfully illiterate) message.

“Another F*****G RACIST PRICK HOPE TRUMP AUDITS YA NASTY ASS GO EAT A FKN BANI,” the response read with an enlarged banana emoji.

Scott posted the correspondence to Instagram but not to draw attention to the racist. He sent a reminder about the status of racism in this country and also trolled them back.

“The years may change, but the racism stays the same. These folks are emboldened by this current federal administration. Although the internet is now the place they spew their vile hatred, their vocabulary clearly has not evolved much over the last 500 years. BTW, I eat two bananas a day to help keep my mind and body strong in the fight against racism, sexism, or any type of hatred,” he wrote on the post.

The Baltimore mayor was subject to a series of political and online attacks from people who slammed him as a “DEI mayor” and further blamed DEI on the city’s bridge collapse last year that claimed the lives of six people. This agenda was of course pushed by President Donald Trump as soon as he took office, swiping his pen across a series of executive orders dismantling DEI offices across the federal government. He also went as far as blaming the fatal plane collision at Reagan National Airport on DEI initiatives.

Scott told The Associated Press he plans to clap back at the ridiculous anti-DEI campaign with a “Definitely Earned It” campaign over the course of Black History Month, with a goal to be “bigger and Blacker and louder than ever,” per The AP.

“We cannot allow that darkness to try to come and overtake our light, because darkness can’t overtake light, only light can overcome darkness. Don’t run away, don’t hide, don’t shrink in the moment, be who you are and push back in every single way that you can,” he told The AP.