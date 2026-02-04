Brandon Scott Shuts Down Reporter After Questions About His Pricey Executive SUV

SILVER SPRING, MD – AUGUST 01: Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott speaks during a Maryland Democratic Party’s “Blue in ’22” post-election unity event in downtown Silver Spring, MD on August 01, 2022. (Photo by Craig Hudson for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Eyes are on Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott after his tense encounter with a Maryland reporter. A press conference took a left turn when the Democrat was asked about the price of a protective executive SUV.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Bakari Sellers: Why Elon Musk Should Scare Everyone To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video view video Bakari Sellers: Why Elon Musk Should Scare Everyone

Scott is usually making headlines for Baltimore’s historic low homicide rate and other programs he’s launched in the Maryland city. But for the past few months, the mayor has been facing heat from right-wing media over a recent executive vehicle worth $163,495, Fox 45 News reported. While most Baltimore residents seem to be indifferent about the purchase, one journalist probed Scott about the heavy bill during a recent press conference.

“Let’s just stop you right there,” Scott interrupted. “We understand that your station has a severe right-wing effort underway, we get that, but you guys are dragging this thing out and also not including all the facts,” he said referring to Fox 45.

The city recently purchased a 2025 Jeep Grand Wagoneer for the mayor, according to reports. And while most of Baltimore’s top officials have their own executive ride, the $163,495 price tag attached to Scott’s sent off a couple of alarms.

When you break everything down, the total makes more sense, however. The base price for this SUV sits around $90,000 to $100,000. An additional $65,000 went to security upgrades and protections, according to Fox 45 News. So as Scott explained in the press conference, there’s more to the story.

“A vehicle that was purchased in 2023 is not the same price as 2025. You have to understand that reality,” he said. And more importantly, he continued that the cost of SUVs over the years has spiked. His SUV is the most expensive executive vehicle in the state, with it costing almost double that of the next-most-expensive executive vehicle.

“These are not astronomical costs,” he added. “You guys, and your station in particular, wouldn’t ask the President of the United States how much the beast costs. You wouldn’t do that. You would never do that.”

We previously told you President Donald Trump has faced backlash over his many expensive projects– including the demolishing of the East Wing, renovations of many government agencies and accepting of a Qatari jet. But although Democrats largely criticized Trump’s actions, many Republicans went silent, we told you.

Even though Scott answered the question, the reporter wouldn’t back down. And you can bet Scott also stood his ground. “Just because you didn’t get the answer that you wanted and your racist slant, that’s one thing,” he said.

Folks online defended Scott. “They act like he getting chauffeured in a rolls royce. This man is in a police utility vehicle, and for obvious reasons. Girl, move around,” one Instagram user wrote.

@blackkgms pointed out, “The president building a gold ballroom while people in America are struggling.”

“Try Again. Black kids are learning how to swim, recreation centers are opened and he posts summer intern positions,” @andisaidshalom said. “We good.”



