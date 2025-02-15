Marlon Wayans Sings The White Chicks Anthem, Talks The Daily Show on That's So Random
Who is the Wayans Family? The Close-Knit Crew Has Kept Black Folks Howling Since the 1980s

Black Excellence

From "In Living Color" to "Scary Movie" and everything in between, the Wayans siblings have been making us laugh for decades.

By
Phenix S Halley
Image for article titled Who is the Wayans Family? The Close-Knit Crew Has Kept Black Folks Howling Since the 1980s
Photo: Gregg DeGuire (Getty Images)

It’s hard to become the master of anything, but one thing’s for certain, the Wayans family has mastered comedy in a way that’s never been done before. Now, their decades-long catalog is being recognized after the NAACP announced they will be inducted in the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame.

“For decades, the Wayans family has been at the forefront of comedy, breaking barriers and opening doors for waves of entertainers,” said Derrick Johnson, NAACP President and CEO. “Their trailblazing work in television, film and stand-up has transcended pop culture and cemented their legacy in the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame.”

So in order to celebrate all this one family has managed to accomplish, it’s time The Root takes a look into the best of the Wayans and their legacy that keeps us rolling with laugher.

The Genius That is Keenen Ivory Wayans

The Genius That is Keenen Ivory Wayans

Image for article titled Who is the Wayans Family? The Close-Knit Crew Has Kept Black Folks Howling Since the 1980s
Photo: Rachel Luna (Getty Images)

If one person deserves the credit for the rise of the Wayans family, it’s Keenen Ivory. The actor, comedian, director, and filmmaker first teamed up with filmmaker Robert Townsend to co-write and co-star in the 1987 film, “Hollywood Shuffle,” according to IMDb. Wayans later wrote “I’m Gonna Git You Sucka,” which paved the way for “In Living Color.”

The Wayans Brothers

The Wayans Brothers

The Wayans Bros season 1 episode 1 trailer

C’mon... who didn’t like “The Wayans Brothers??” The sitcom which ran from 1995 to 1999 featured Shawn and Marlon Wayans as well as John Witherspoon and Anna Maria Horsford. 2025 marks 30 years since the show’s first aired.

Major Payne

Major Payne

Image for article titled Who is the Wayans Family? The Close-Knit Crew Has Kept Black Folks Howling Since the 1980s
Photo: Universal Pictures (Getty Images)

This 1995 film starring Damon felt like a sketch straight out of “In Living Color.” He played a recently discharged Marine struggling to adjust to civilian life, and when he’s assigned to teach at a military academy, things take a hilarious turn.

Growing Up Wayans

Growing Up Wayans

The Wayans Family Finds Humor in Hardship | Oprah’s Next Chapter | Oprah Winfrey Network

All 10 Wayans siblings were raised by their parents, Howell and Elvira. The New York City family lived in a small apartment with their father making only $12,000 a year.

My Wife and Kids

My Wife and Kids

My Wife and Kids - Michael Kyle ‘Ehh.. no!’ compilation

The 2000s sitcom was written by the Wayans siblings, including Damon who played Michael Kyle, a hilarious man with an even more hilarious family. His wife, Jay Kyle, was played by Tisha Campbell.

The Eldest Wayans Kid

The Eldest Wayans Kid

Image for article titled Who is the Wayans Family? The Close-Knit Crew Has Kept Black Folks Howling Since the 1980s
Photo: Facebook

We couldn’t pull together this list without mentioning the eldest Wayans sibling, Dwayne Howell Wayans. Although he prefers to stay behind the camera, unlike his siblings, Dwayne has worked on “In Living Color,” “My Wife and Kids,” and even “Dance Flick.”

In Living Color

In Living Color

Men On Films II *** In Living Color

It’s safe to say without “In Living Color,” many of our favorite actors, like Jim Carrey, would probably be different today. The comedy sketch show was the perfect platform for the Wayans to showcase their impeccable writing and impressive skills on screen. The show aired in 1990.

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Image for article titled Who is the Wayans Family? The Close-Knit Crew Has Kept Black Folks Howling Since the 1980s
Screenshot: Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

The 1996 hood comedy starring Shawn and Marlon is a hilarious spoof of several hood dramas from the ‘90s including “Juice,” “Menace to Society,” “South Central,” and “Boyz n the Hood.” The cult classic was produced by Keenen Ivory.

Scary Movie

Scary Movie

Scary Movie (2000) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

In 2000, the Wayans brothers were back with another classic comedy, but this time, it would be the start of a mainstream franchise remembered for decades. The first “Scary Movie” film made history as the most profitable movie ever directed by a Black person until “Fantastic Four” stole the title in 2005.

White Chicks

White Chicks

Image for article titled Who is the Wayans Family? The Close-Knit Crew Has Kept Black Folks Howling Since the 1980s
Photo: White Chicks

You know those movies that if they were made today, they’d probably ruffle some feathers? Well, for the Wayans crew, that movie is for sure “White Chicks.” Marlon and Shawn came back together in 2004 for the outrageously funny movie. Terry Crews and Brittany Daniel also starred in the classic.

Kim Wayans is a Star

Kim Wayans is a Star

Dance Flick - Get Low!!

Even though the Wayans brothers take a lot of the shine, it’s time we all acknowledge the genius of Kim Wayans, the fifth of the Wayans children. She was a show stopper during “In Living Color,” and she has since continued her career as an actress.

Little Man

Little Man

Image for article titled Who is the Wayans Family? The Close-Knit Crew Has Kept Black Folks Howling Since the 1980s
Photo: Little Man

Shawn and Marlon are the duo that just can’t do wrong. In 2006, they came together again for “Little Man.” Keeping things in the family as usual, Keenen Ivory directed the comedy.

The Wayans Legacy Continues

The Wayans Legacy Continues

What better way to continue such a long lasting legacy than to introduce the world to the next generation of Wayans. In the case of Damon and his son, this means creating new comedic worlds like the recent series “Poppa’s House.” The father-son duo graced “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” and you can’t deny their chemistry is out of this world

