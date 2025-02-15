Who is the Wayans Family? The Close-Knit Crew Has Kept Black Folks Howling Since the 1980s

It’s hard to become the master of anything, but one thing’s for certain, the Wayans family has mastered comedy in a way that’s never been done before. Now, their decades-long catalog is being recognized after the NAACP announced they will be inducted in the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame.



“For decades, the Wayans family has been at the forefront of comedy, breaking barriers and opening doors for waves of entertainers,” said Derrick Johnson, NAACP President and CEO. “Their trailblazing work in television, film and stand-up has transcended pop culture and cemented their legacy in the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame.”

So in order to celebrate all this one family has managed to accomplish, it’s time The Root takes a look into the best of the Wayans and their legacy that keeps us rolling with laugher.