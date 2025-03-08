Bakari Sellers Interview

White Soap Opera Characters Black People Love

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
© 2025 G/O Media
Television

White Soap Opera Characters Black People Love

From the 'The Young and the Restless' to "All My Children,' we take a look at some of our faves of another hue on our favorite pastimes.

By
Shanelle Genai
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Eric Braeden, left; Susan Lucci and Maurice Benard.
Eric Braeden, left; Susan Lucci and Maurice Benard.
Photo: Amanda Edwards/ Peter Kramer/Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

“Beyond the Gates,” daytime’s first ever nearly all-Black soap opera in over 30 years has officially made it’s television debut and fans (including this author) can’t help but to rave about it. But seeing this truly historic show garner new viewership made us ponder upon the rest of the soaps that we all grew up watching that weren’t so melanated.

Advertisement

Whether you were committed to the CBS crew which included “Guiding Light,” “The Bold and the Beautiful,” and “As the World Turns—or loyal to ABC’s slate of “All My Children,” “One Life to Live,” and “General Hospital,”—what’s beyond clear is that while those shows had a few Black characters, the storylines mostly revolved around white families. But, that doesn’t mean that we have beef!

In fact, because most of our parents and great grandparents had these shows on rotation, these families of another hue became staple faces as we grew up and if we’re honest, we’ve grown fond of a few memorable characters as the years went on.

So it’s in that vein that we felt it fitting to take a look a handful of white characters that stole our hearts, whether they’re on the good side or the opposite. So grab a cup of coffee (or a drank) and get ready to go down memory lane, because this is gonna be good!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 16

Victor Newman, “The Young and the Restless”

Victor Newman, “The Young and the Restless”

Playing Victor’s Game

Portrayed by: Eric Braeden

Victor Newman, Genoa City’s ultimate power player never missed a chance to showcase how ruthless he was in business while also being deeply devoted to his family.Though he didn’t always get on everybody’s good side, Newman’s commanding presence and longevity made him a beloved staple on Y&R.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 16

Luke Spencer, “General Hospital”

Luke Spencer, “General Hospital”

GH: Luke: Luke Tells Bobbie the Truth (1979)

Portrayed by: Anthony Geary

A bad boy turned hero, Geary’s Luke Spencer got thrusted into soap opera history thanks to his famous for his epic love story with Laura Webber. But it was his charisma, ability to talk his way out of anything, and his debatable morality that made him fascinating for us to watch.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 16

Sonny Carinthos, “General Hospital”

Sonny Carinthos, “General Hospital”

Sonny Corinthos ~ Sonny Confronts Jax At Robin’s 08-15-11

Portrayed by: Maurice Benard

What would Port Charles even look like if it wasn’t for everybody’s favorite mob boss, Sonny Carinthos? With a presence as smooth and suave as his ageless face, Carinthos’ charming but dangerous character has captured fans (and our) hearts for decades thanks to Benard’s impressive acting chops, fiery scenes, and unwavering love for family above all.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 16

Erica Kane, “All My Children”

Erica Kane, “All My Children”

All My Children 1-3-11 Erica breaks down in front of Kendall

Portrayed by: Susan Lucci

Argubably the ultimate soap opera diva and a certified OG, Lucci’s Erica Kane will no doubt go down in daytime history. She was glamorous, ambitious, confident and a bit messy. What more could you really want in a character?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 16

Marlena Evans, “Days of Our Lives”

Marlena Evans, “Days of Our Lives”

Mardevil is revealed to Kristen (1995)

Portrayed by: Deidre Hall

Now Hall’s Marlena Evans definitely had her fair share of evil moments, but we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention her for as much elegance, fierceness and overall crazy that she brought to our lives.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 16

Jason Morgan, “General Hospital”

Jason Morgan, “General Hospital”

Jason Morgan 06-03-10

Portrayed by: Steve Burton

Burton’d Jason Morgan is a stone-cold enforcer who lives by a code of honor. With an unwaveringly loyal to Sonny and Carly and a no-nonsense attitude, we couldn’t help but appreciate his ride-or-die mentality and super-quiet strength. We’re glad he’s come back to steer things in the right direction in Port Charles.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 16

J.R. Ewing, “Dallas”

J.R. Ewing, “Dallas”

Dallas: J.R shuts down Ewing 23 from Cliff.

Portrayed by: Larry Hagman

The catchphrase “Who Shot J.R.?” doesn’t exist for no reason and that’s because the mystery surrounding the death of egotistical oil tycoon J.R. Ewing was one that gripped the world’s attention back in the 8os unlike anything television had ever seen before. In fact, it’s still so iconic that you could blurt out the question in the middle of a grocery store and 90% of the crowd would know immediately what you were referring to. And you only get that type of response when you’ve got good writing and a good actor like Hagman to deliver those lines and keep folks glued to their screens.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 16

Alexis Carrington Colby, “Dynasty”

Alexis Carrington Colby, “Dynasty”

Alexis & Dominique’s First Meeting

Portrayed by: Joan Collins

Before Dominique Devereaux had us all enamored with her sass and schemes, that spot belonged to Collins’ Alexis Carrington Colby who absolutely always ready to cut someone with her tongue or step all over people with her suffocating confidence. The queen of the power moves, her role will forever go down in soap opera history for being genuinely good, bad woman.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 16

John McBain, “One Life to Live”

John McBain, “One Life to Live”

OLTL John & Natalie- Intense Fight at Llanfair- Part 4 of 4

Portrayed by: Michael Easton

While not nearly as smooth as Sonny Corinthos, Micahel Easton’s portrayal of John McBain was so good that it’s been etched into this author’s brain forever. If there’s anyone I’ll ever remember and never forget from “One Life to Live,” it will always be the suave and mysterious detective McBain.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 16

Todd Manning, “One Life to Live”

Todd Manning, “One Life to Live”

OLTL 88 Todds - DNA Results

Portrayed by: Roger Howarth

So maybe Todd Manning isn’t necessarily a favorite, but you have to admit—trying to figure out just who was the real Manning was a gripping storyline. Especially when you consider Howarth’s truly disturbing portrayals at times, you couldn’t help but be engrossed and captivated.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 16

Laura Webber, “General Hospital”

Laura Webber, “General Hospital”

General Hospital 4-23-13 Laura

Portrayed by: Genie Francis

OK, so we know we said Lucci was a soap opera OG but so is Genie Francis for her portrayal of Laura Webber. Forever a class act, this longtime heroine has truly survived the unthinkable and somehow managed to come out stronger and more graceful on the other side. But that doesn’t mean she still can’t be headstrong when she needs to. But, at the end of the day, Port Charles is blessed to have her a constituent.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 16

Sam McCall, “General Hospital”

Sam McCall, “General Hospital”

Jason & Sam 12-03-03 *First Meet*

Portrayed by: Kelly Monaco

A certified badass who marched to the beat of her own drum and had a knack for private investigating, Monaco’s Sam McCall is the true epitome of rebellious yet loyal lover. Whether she was getting down in the dirt of a plan with Jason or getting her sister’s out of trouble, McCall was undeniably resilient and always a joy to see onscreen, despite her imperfections.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 16

Tad Martin, “All My Children”

Tad Martin, “All My Children”

Liza Finds Out About Tad!

Portrayed by: Michael E. Knight

Knight’s Martin was undoubtedly charismatic ladies’ man with a mischievous streak. But thanks to his seamless blend of heartthrob and trouble-maker energy, humor and various romantic “entanglements” his role emerged as a fan favorite as the series went on.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 16

Carly Spencer, “General Hospital”

Carly Spencer, “General Hospital”

General Hospital Clip: You Shouldn’t Throw Stones

Portrayed by: Laura Wright

Bold, brash, and always at the center of drama, Wright’s portrayal of Carly Spencer is iconic thanks in large part to her fiercely protective nature and ability to always bounce back and lands on her feet. And while she doesn’t always get it right, at least she’s honest and knows how to hold her own.

Advertisement

16 / 16