There are an array of natural hair categories, from protective styles, color-treated hair, grey hair, locs, and the list goes on. If you’re looking for a variety of natural hair influencers, follow these accounts!
TYPE 4 TUTORIALS @iamlenn7
Followers: 13.1K Likes: 682.6K
Lenn embraces her type 4 natural hair, teaching her audience how to have easy wash day routines and simple styling. She also has a series where she talks about natural hair struggles. Her account started to become popular after she posted a video of how to get type 4 hair into claw clips, a popular updo on TikTok right now. She has a Youtube channel dedicated to hair content.
HAIR TRANSFORMATIONS @dajjrambo
Followers: 345.3K Likes: 11.8M
Dasia Janae is a licensed cosmetologist who is known on TikTok for her impressive hair and makeup transformations. Some of her most popular videos are when she takes down an old hairstyle, preps for a new only and completes a new one all in one day. She also shows her children’s hairstyles from time to time as well. She has a Youtube channel full of hair, makeup and lifestyle content.
NATURAL HAIR ACCEPTANCE @lipglossssssssss
Followers: 1.1M Likes: 34.1M
Her video went viral not only on TikTok but also on Twitter for wearing hair in a shrunken natural state. The original (now deleted) video had over 1 million videos, and people started using the audio from her video to record their own hair in its natural state. Although she doesn’t have a hair content page, her video has traveled throughout the natural hair community. She caused some uproar in the video by calling out society, specifically the Black community, for not truly accepting all natural hair types.
GEL OBESSESSED @heimm_
Followers: 567.1K Likes: 13.4M
Jaheim is a hair gel enthusiast! On this account, he makes videos on hair tutorials, hair ASMR, wash day routines, and styling techniques. He also has a Youtube channel dedicated to hair content.
NATURAL STYLING @mkthemaniac
Followers: 142.2K Likes: 3.6M
Mark’s TikTok account is full of protective styling tutorials from twists to braids. He thoroughly shows each step from parting the hair to how to twists. His bright orange hair was a hit on TikTok with gaining over 10 million views on one video of him twisting his hair. This account is perfect for a beginner natural.
LOC TRANSFORMATIONS @jackiedoesmyhair
Followers: 12.4K Likes: 164.8K
Jackie is a loctician who uses her page to show gorgeous loc transformations. She began her own loc journey in 2019 and now provides stunning styles for her clients with loc extensions, faux locs, starter locs, and retwists. She also has her own line of haircare products.
HAIR STRETCHING @zo.naturals
Followers: 37.2K Likes: 2.7M
Olivia swears by stretching your natural hair if your’e looking to retain length and health. She provides her followers with hair stretching techniques and styling tips. She also shows how to use aloe vera for your scalp, aztec clay masks for your hair, and gels.
SIMPLE STYLING @tylerrenee
Followers: 2687 Likes: 84.7K
Tyler Renee’ is all things easy hair. She shows off simple wash and gos, braid outs, twist outs, easy updos (perfect for the summer), and wash day routines. She also has gorgeously auburn-dyed, type 4 hair. She also provides some tips for low-porosity hair.
STEP-BY-STEP ROUTINES @whynotgonaturalsis
Followers: 36.2K Likes: 1.1M
She may not reveal her name or face, but the hair is the highlight. This account is full of thorough natural hair routines. This creator shows step-by-step braiding techniques, wash day routines, clay masks, product highlights, and tips for healthy hair.
BRAIDS @itslooksbykatt
Followers: 111.9K Likes: 2.2M
If you want some braid-style inspiration to give to your stylist or you want to learn how to do it yourself, this is the page to visit. Katt’s page has some of the neatest and most creative braiding styles on TikTok. Scroll through her clientele to see all kinds of patterns, colors and braid lengths.
PERM ROD SETS @blake.jael
Followers: 8521 Likes: 254.3K
Blake is the queen of the perm rod set! She’s popular on Youtube with 62K subscribers but now adds hair content on TikTok. Blake provides a variety of hair content from heat styled hair, dyed hair, to a simple wash and go.
4C HAIR STYLING @sw33tsparkl3
Followers: 9485 Likes: 922.1K
Sparkle is a Cosmetology student showing off her new skills on mannequins and on her own hair. She rocks a short, type 4C fro and experiments with various styles. She has only been on her natural hair journey since 2021, so if you’re also newly natural, she is your inspiration. She also has a Youtube channel with longer 4C hair content.
LOW MAINTENANCE NATURAL @alishalashayy
Followers: 12.5K Likes: 434.3K
Alisha Lashay provides low-maintenance natural hair routines. She finds simple, neat and creative ways to style your type 4 hair. She also finds styles that aren’t popular on type 4 hair and adjusts them to her hair type. Simplicity is the key for Alisha.
SHORT AND FLUFFY FRO @contentbydom
Followers: 8823 Likes:179K
Fluffy braid-outs and twist-outs on medium-length hair are Dominique’s specialty. Follow this page if you need some help achieving cute and easy styles for shorter natural hair! She also has a Youtube channel with box braid tutorials, rod set tutorials, and wash and go routines.
