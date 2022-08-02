NATURAL HAIR ACCEPTANCE @lipglossssssssss

Followers: 1.1M Likes: 34.1M

Her video went viral not only on TikTok but also on Twitter for wearing hair in a shrunken natural state. The original (now deleted) video had over 1 million videos, and people started using the audio from her video to record their own hair in its natural state. Although she doesn’t have a hair content page, her video has traveled throughout the natural hair community. She caused some uproar in the video by calling out society, specifically the Black community, for not truly accepting all natural hair types.