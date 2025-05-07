These Black TikTok Best-Worst Met Gala Reviews Are Comedy Gold!

Screenshot: TikTok/Mothering In Style

If you missed the 2025 Met Gala, don’t worry, Black TikTok has you more than covered. As soon as our favorite celebs hit those iconic steps, the popular app exploded with reactions, reviews, roasts, and pure joy.

Whether it was Colman Domingo’s dramatic tribute to André Leon Talley, Teyana Taylor’s show-stopping dandy-fied fit, or Rihanna popping out fashionably late with a surprise plus one— creators online didn’t miss a beat when it came to breaking down the biggest moments and highlighting the freshest (and not so fresh) fashions.

And while it wasn’t just the Black stars turning heads (looking at you Sabrina Carpenter and Demi Moore), the carpet was definitely one that brought a lot chatter to the timelines. We rounded up some of the best reactions and reviews that had us double-tapping and screaming “same!” into our phones all night long.

Hailey Bieber, Why Were You There?

For user Mothering In Style, she was disgusted at the fact that Hailey Bieber and her “basic” custom YSL blazer dress made an appearance, but fellow TikToker and fashion icon Wisdom Kaye wasn’t. (And honestly, she has a point).

“It’s a tragedy and it’s a crime!” she said.

Teyana Taylor and This TikToker for Best Dressed?

Though there were countless hits and misses on this year’s carpet, for user Mandy Moore, it was easy to spot her picks for Best Dressed: Teyana Taylor and social media star Khaby Lame.

White Celebs Played It Safe (And They Should Have)

User Boujee Brown Skin had an interesting takeaway from this year’s gala, specifically when it came to the white celebs who graced the carpet: they played it safe because they don’t know how to adhere to a specific Black theme without being racist.

“They do not know how to pull off the essence of Black culture without pushing it too far,” he said.

OK, hear him out because points were made!

Law Roach and His 7 Clients Stunned

Even though Law Roach has Zendaya as his muse, this year he was booked and busy styling six additional clients including Nicki Minaj, Tyla, Jeremy Pope, Andre 3000, and more. Get into these looks!

“Inconclusive, I’ll Get Back to This Look”

Sometimes, some ensembles just deserved minimal but on point responses. And that’s what user In Royal News gave us with their review of the fashions.

“I Am Not Pleased. Disappointed? Certainly.”

Evan Smith arguably had the most shared sentiment of the night when he said he was overwhelmingly disappointed because so many people somehow missed the mark. And that was truly a sad thing to see.

“The Devil Works Hard, But Thom Browne Worked Harder”

If there’s one designer who hit multiple high notes with their style, its Thom Browne. And my, my, my— did they show up and show OUT. We’ve never wanted to be styled by them so bad.

“This Is What JLO Thinks She Looks Like”

The opening line of user Big Teezus’ “chaotic” review of the Met Gala had us sold because of it’s uncanny accuracy!

Halle Berry and Her “Kitty Meow-Meow”

Much like Big Teezus, you know a review is going to be good when the first thing out a person’s mouth is hilarious and slightly outlandish! You’ve got to see this.

Coco Jones, This Is How You Do It!

“Just because it’s Coco! She’s my favorite best dressed right now,” user The Odditty said. And you know what? In comparison to the myriad of other people, it’s time to give Coco Jones a bit more credit as well!

“Snoozefest, I’m Bored”

User Undos had one of the more comical fashion reviews for the Met Gala but it was his reaction to Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber’s fits that had us wholeheartedly agreeing!

Meagan Thee Stallion’s Team Fumbled

While user Mariah Off Duty understood Megan Thee Stallion’s Josephine Baker tribute, she was ultimately left disappointed in her overall look and felt as if she could’ve done a whole lot better.

Janelle Monae’s “Quirky Precision” vs. Chappell Roan’s Whatever??

For TikTok user Shonti, she was aghast at the difference between Janelle Monae and pop singer Chappell Roan— who were both were styled by Oscar-winning costume designer Paul Tazewell. They both went about their interpretation of the theme completely differently.

“Now That’s A Sir”

For user B, she was completely flustered with co-chair Lewis Hamilton and honestly, girl—same. SAME.