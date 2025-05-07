Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude

Search

These Black TikTok Best-Worst Met Gala Reviews Are Comedy Gold!

Now that all the fashion dust has settled, folks online are sharing their two cents about what went down at the annual event.

By










Published

Screenshot: TikTok/Mothering In Style

Screenshot: TikTok/Mothering In Style

If you missed the 2025 Met Gala, don’t worry, Black TikTok has you more than covered. As soon as our favorite celebs hit those iconic steps, the popular app exploded with reactions, reviews, roasts, and pure joy.

Suggested Reading

Video will return here when scrolled back into view
view video
That’s So Raven Dad Pleads For Donations From Hospital Bed

Whether it was Colman Domingo’s dramatic tribute to André Leon Talley, Teyana Taylor’s show-stopping dandy-fied fit, or Rihanna popping out fashionably late with a surprise plus one— creators online didn’t miss a beat when it came to breaking down the biggest moments and highlighting the freshest (and not so fresh) fashions.

And while it wasn’t just the Black stars turning heads (looking at you Sabrina Carpenter and Demi Moore), the carpet was definitely one that brought a lot chatter to the timelines. We rounded up some of the best reactions and reviews that had us double-tapping and screaming “same!” into our phones all night long.

Keep reading for more!

Hailey Bieber, Why Were You There?

@motheringinstyle

I’m going to start a petition to uninvite Hailey Bieber if she doesn’t start giving us more!! #metgala #metgala2025 #outfitreviews #redcarpetreview

♬ original sound – Adjoa | Mothering in Style

For user Mothering In Style, she was disgusted at the fact that Hailey Bieber and her “basic” custom YSL blazer dress made an appearance, but fellow TikToker and fashion icon Wisdom Kaye wasn’t. (And honestly, she has a point).

“It’s a tragedy and it’s a crime!” she said.

Teyana Taylor and This TikToker for Best Dressed?

@amanduuuhpleaase

There were so many Looks I’m literally gonna have to turn this into a series, but these two were the top two !! Guys there was a shot of liquor in Teyanas cane 🤯 #metgala2025 #greenscreen #fyp #teyanataylor #khabylame #blackdandyism #style #fashiontiktok #reaction #bestdressed #metgala #zootsuit #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp

♬ original sound – Mandy Moore

Though there were countless hits and misses on this year’s carpet, for user Mandy Moore, it was easy to spot her picks for Best Dressed: Teyana Taylor and social media star Khaby Lame.

White Celebs Played It Safe (And They Should Have)

@boujeebrownskin

IMMEDIATELY! #boujeebrownskin #metgala2025 #metgala

♬ original sound – boujeebrownskin

User Boujee Brown Skin had an interesting takeaway from this year’s gala, specifically when it came to the white celebs who graced the carpet: they played it safe because they don’t know how to adhere to a specific Black theme without being racist.

“They do not know how to pull off the essence of Black culture without pushing it too far,” he said.

OK, hear him out because points were made!

Law Roach and His 7 Clients Stunned

@iamtahira

Replying to @Nez Law Roach Met Gala Client Round Up #greenscreen #metgala #metgala2025 #metgalafashion #lawroach #tyla #zendaya #nickiminaj #jeremypope #jonbatiste #angelabassett #andre3000 #fashiontiktok

♬ original sound – TAHIRA

Even though Law Roach has Zendaya as his muse, this year he was booked and busy styling six additional clients including Nicki Minaj, Tyla, Jeremy Pope, Andre 3000, and more. Get into these looks!

“Inconclusive, I’ll Get Back to This Look”

@inroyalnews

SOME of the interesting and of my favorite looks from last night’s #MetGala let’s go! #metgala2025 #tailor #tailoring #colmandomingo #jeremypope #rihanna #traceeellisross #blackfashion #fashion #pharrellwilliams

♬ original sound – InRoyalNews

Sometimes, some ensembles just deserved minimal but on point responses. And that’s what user In Royal News gave us with their review of the fashions.

“I Am Not Pleased. Disappointed? Certainly.”

@svnthevan

a lesson reminded tonight: nobody does black people better than black people

♬ original sound – Evan Smith

Evan Smith arguably had the most shared sentiment of the night when he said he was overwhelmingly disappointed because so many people somehow missed the mark. And that was truly a sad thing to see.

“The Devil Works Hard, But Thom Browne Worked Harder”

If there’s one designer who hit multiple high notes with their style, its Thom Browne. And my, my, my— did they show up and show OUT. We’ve never wanted to be styled by them so bad.

“This Is What JLO Thinks She Looks Like”

@just_liketeezus

Chaotic Gossip: The Met Gala is giving so early #zendaya #vogue #themet #themetgala #fashion #redcarpet #zoesaldana #popculturenews

♬ original sound – Big Teezus

The opening line of user Big Teezus’ “chaotic” review of the Met Gala had us sold because of it’s uncanny accuracy!

Halle Berry and Her “Kitty Meow-Meow”

@reyahthelastdragon

Met Gala 2025 Reactions Pt. 4 #fashionpolice

♬ Blur (Instrumental) – Don Fu & Michelangelo Of Hip Hop

Much like Big Teezus, you know a review is going to be good when the first thing out a person’s mouth is hilarious and slightly outlandish! You’ve got to see this.

Coco Jones, This Is How You Do It!

@the_odditty

PART 2!! #metgala #metgala2025 #metgalareactions #metgala25 #superfine #theodditty #theoddittyreacts

♬ original sound – The Odditty

“Just because it’s Coco! She’s my favorite best dressed right now,” user The Odditty said. And you know what? In comparison to the myriad of other people, it’s time to give Coco Jones a bit more credit as well!

“Snoozefest, I’m Bored”

@undos

IK THATS NOT A DURAG TRAIN!?!? 😭😭 HELLO!?!?

♬ original sound – UNDOS

User Undos had one of the more comical fashion reviews for the Met Gala but it was his reaction to Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber’s fits that had us wholeheartedly agreeing!

Meagan Thee Stallion’s Team Fumbled

@mariahoffduty

MYYYY met opinions 💅🏽💅🏽 #metgala

♬ original sound – mariahoffduty

While user Mariah Off Duty understood Megan Thee Stallion’s Josephine Baker tribute, she was ultimately left disappointed in her overall look and felt as if she could’ve done a whole lot better.

Janelle Monae’s “Quirky Precision” vs. Chappell Roan’s Whatever??

@thatssotrending

#PaulTazewell designed JanelleMonae’s #MetGala look with intention to tell a story. ChappellRoan… gave us confetti. Same theme/designer, wildly different outcomes. Who understood the assignment? #metgala2025 #popculture #fashioncontent #blacktiktok #popculturenews #blackfashion #blackdandyism #trendingtopic

♬ Paint The Town Red (Instrumental) – Doja Cat

For TikTok user Shonti, she was aghast at the difference between Janelle Monae and pop singer Chappell Roan— who were both were styled by Oscar-winning costume designer Paul Tazewell. They both went about their interpretation of the theme completely differently.

“Now That’s A Sir”

@tshepitalksmotorsport

LEWIS HAMILTON AS CO-CHAIR OF THE MET GALA 🥹🥹 #lewishamilton #sirlewishamilton #metgala2025

♬ ALIEN SUPERSTAR – Beyoncé

For user B, she was completely flustered with co-chair Lewis Hamilton and honestly, girl—same. SAME.

Straight From The Root

Sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Latest from The Root

Black America Must Know The Terrifying Success of Project 2025

Black America Must Know The Terrifying Success of Project 2025

We’re taking a deep dive into Project 2025, and how President Trump is already reshaping Black America just over a year into his second term …
Continue Reading
These Black Celebs Showed Up and Out at the 2026 Time Women of the Year Gala

These Black Celebs Showed Up and Out at the 2026 Time Women of the Year Gala

Teyana Taylor, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Queen Latifah were among the Black women who attended the 2026 Time Women of the Year gala …
Continue Reading
Terrence Howard Claims He Passed on Beyoncé—And the Internet Reacted Exactly How You Expected

Terrence Howard Claims He Passed on Beyoncé—And the Internet Reacted Exactly How You Expected

“Hustle & Flow” star Terrence Howard says he once had a chance with Beyoncé in during her days of Destiny’s Child—but chose a short-lived, “blue-eyed” bandmate instead, sparking some thoughts online …
Continue Reading
The 400-Day Target Boycott Was More Effective Than You Think

The 400-Day Target Boycott Was More Effective Than You Think

According to Pastor Jamal Bryant, Target has met three of four of the boycott’s original demands. Here’s exactly what that means …
Continue Reading
Misty Copeland Drags Timothée Chalamet For Comments About Ballet and Opera

Misty Copeland Drags Timothée Chalamet For Comments About Ballet and Opera

American Ballet Theater dancer Misty Copeland has entered the chat and is calling out Timothée Chalamet over his recent negative words about the art form …
Continue Reading
Photo: Getty Images Jason LaVeris, Michael Montfort, TIMOTHY A. CLARY

What Happened to the Careers of These Black Oscar Winners?

Winning an Oscar has the potential to make or break an actor’s career. Now, we’re looking deeper into their stories …
Continue Reading
Professor On Jalen Rose Saying NBA Has a 'Residue or Slavery'

Professor On Jalen Rose Saying NBA Has a ‘Residue or Slavery’

The outrage over his slavery comment misses the deeper issue of who controls the wealth created by Black athletes …
Continue Reading
Ex-NFL Star Asked ChatGPT for Advice After Allegedly Doing the Unthinkable to His Fiancée

Ex-NFL Star Asked ChatGPT for Advice After Allegedly Doing the Unthinkable to His Fiancée

Prosecutors say ex-NFL star Darron Lee used an unconventional method to try to cover up his fiancée’s “especially heinous” murder last month …
Continue Reading
Why There's Drama Between Janet Jackson and the New Michael Jackson Movie

Why There’s Drama Between Janet Jackson and the New Michael Jackson Movie

As fans eagerly anticipate the new Michael Jackson biopic, there’s seemingly some trouble brewing between his family over the film. Here’s what we know …
Continue Reading
The Target Boycott Is Over, but the Fight Isn't: Leaders Reveal Progress and Work Ahead

The Target Boycott Is Over, but the Fight Isn’t: Leaders Reveal Progress and Work Ahead

The Root spoke exclusively with Pastor Jamal Bryant, Tamika Mallory and Nina Turner about how the Black community held a major corporation accountable …
Continue Reading
After 12-year-old Girl Dies Following School Bus Fight, Her family Is Searching for Answers

After 12-year-old Girl Dies Following School Bus Fight, Her family Is Searching for Answers

Jada West reportedly experienced bullying before a fight with another girl led to her untimely death …
Continue Reading
Shonda Rhimes Just Revealed the Tragic Event That Inspired ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Shonda Rhimes Just Revealed the Tragic Event That Inspired ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ may be beloved and invoke positive feelings, but the show itself was inspired by an extremely tragic incident …
Continue Reading
Black Americans Respond to Possible Boots on the Ground as Iran Conflict Rages Forward

Black Americans Respond to Possible Boots on the Ground as Iran Conflict Rages Forward

Black folks woke up on the last day of Black History Month to military strikes in Iran. Now, they’re voicing frustrations as questions about ground troops arise …
Continue Reading
Former Black Inmate Makes History as First Ever in U.S. to Buy a Prison Facility

Former Black Inmate Makes History as First Ever in U.S. to Buy a Prison Facility

Kerwin Pittman becomes the first formerly incarcerated Black man to buy a U.S. prison, transforming a site of confinement into a reentry campus …
Continue Reading
Full Timeline of Dwight Howard and Amy Luciani's Rocky 14-Month Marriage Now Headed to Divorce

Full Timeline of Dwight Howard and Amy Luciani’s Rocky 14-Month Marriage Now Headed to Divorce

Folks online who followed Dwight Howard and Amy Luciani’s marriage say its been rocky early on before Howard filed for divorce. Here’s the full rundown …
Continue Reading
NBA Shuts Down Atlanta Hawks' 'Magic City Monday' Promotion, Black Twitter Responds

NBA Shuts Down Atlanta Hawks’ ‘Magic City Monday’ Promotion, Black Twitter Responds

The NBA canceled the Atlanta Hawks’ collab with the popular strip club after growing backlash …
Continue Reading
Lil Baby is Trying to Save His Atlanta Neighborhood, One Property at a Time

Lil Baby is Trying to Save His Atlanta Neighborhood, One Property at a Time

After gentrification pushed thousands of Black folks out of historic Atlanta neighborhoods, rapper Lil Baby returns to his stomping grounds with a new business plan …
Continue Reading
Smoothie King Fired Staff Who Refused MAGA Couple Service— But Here’s the Ironic Double Standard Everyone is Missing

Smoothie King Fired Staff Who Refused MAGA Couple Service— But Here’s the Ironic Double Standard Everyone is Missing

Two Michigan Smoothie King workers were canned after refusing service to pro-Trump customers, meanwhile, Black folks are calling out a double standard …
Continue Reading
Howard University Athletes Take a Stand Against New Kneeling Policy for the National Anthem

Howard University Athletes Take a Stand Against New Kneeling Policy for the National Anthem

Since 2020, athletes at Howard University have kneeled to protest the national anthem. Now, a new policy banning kneeling is causing trouble …
Continue Reading
Why The New Yorker's Drawing of Wunmi Mosaku Has Fans Furious 

Why The New Yorker’s Drawing of Wunmi Mosaku Has Fans Furious 

‘Sinners’ star Wunmi Mosaku has been riding high off her first Oscar nomination, but one drawing didn’t reflect that and fans are calling it out! …
Continue Reading