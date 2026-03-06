Viral ‘Sinners’ Test Footage Has Fans Wanting More Behind-the-Scenes Content

As we count down to the Academy Awards, the love for Ryan Coogler’s hit film “Sinners” has continued to grow and fans are holding on to any extra clips they can get. Now, just one week before the Oscars, unseen footage from one of the first days of filming has dropped on X timelines and folks are loving it.

The video comes from the Proximity Media YouTube channel, the production company behind “Sinners” as well as “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Creed III” and many more incredible films. It shows clips from the hair and makeup test, which was the first time the cast and crew brought the “Sinners” world to life on screen by capturing what their characters would look like on camera in full costume.

In the test shoot, Michael B. Jordan takes turns standing in his red and blue suits for his role as the infamous twins, Smoke and Stack, and gives a slow turn in each to give the cinematographer a full profile of his get-up. Yet what has struck fans is how distinct Jordan can make the twins from one another, even when he is not on set.

“You can really see that man really played two different people in the test footage. Y’all better give that man his Oscar,” wrote one user on X.

On a similar note, another user posted that Jordan deserved the award because he made the twins so different that they only felt attracted to one of them.

“The way I am so attracted to smoke and not attracted to stack at all is why this man deserves that Oscar.”

Another praised Delroy Lindo’s impressive improv skills as he jumped deep into his Delta Slim persona for the test footage.

“Delroy creating dialogue about the camera test as his character. Crown him,” they commented.

Delroy creating dialogue about the camera test as his character.



@Mariasmarvels was in awe of how Wunmi Mosaku managed to transform her British accent and become a woman from the deep south, “She sounds so much like my great aunt here i had to close my eyes and just sink into it… Wunmi Mosaku, you have secured a forever supporter in me.”

“Thespians are the closest thing to the serpent in the garden (of Eden) because of the CHARM and DECEPTION! No one can tell me this woman is British when she’s in this role. Phenomenal,” commented a second user.

Overall, as we sadly reach the end of the “Sinners” promotional cycle and get closer to awards day, fans online are not ready to let the film go, saying they would be willing to watch an entire documentary on its making.

“They could make a whole documentary on the production and filming process of ‘Sinners,’ and I’d be sat for every single minute,” posted one user.

In agreement, another added they should reshoot the film so they can be on set for it: “Matter of fact, just reshoot ‘Sinners’ right in front of me. I need to be on set this time.”

You can watch the full unseen footage directed by Ryan Coogler below: