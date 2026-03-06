This Viral Content Creator is Keeping Our Black Food Traditions Alive – And Looking Great While Doing it!

If you grew up in a Black family, you know that some of the best recipes don’t come from a cookbook; they’re passed down orally through the generations in kitchens all across the country. But over time, we’ve started spending less time in the kitchen and more time on social media, leaving our recipes in danger of going extinct. Now, one woman is doing her part to meet the audience where they are and keep our food traditions alive…and look absolutely stunning while doing it.
But her content isn’t just about cooking; each post is also a history lesson, as she breaks down the origin stories of some of the dishes that are part of the fabric of our culture. In one popular post, she shares the history of catfish stew, schooling viewers on how enslaved Africans brought their knowledge of fishing with them to America, using catfish, which is native to Southern rivers, to provide for their families when the plantation rations weren’t enough.
In another TikTok, she shows followers a hog head cheese charcuterie board, in which she plates the “cheese” (which is actually a meat jelly of sorts, made from boiled pig head meat, feet) with Chicken in a Biskit crackers (if you know, you know), Doritos, hummus, caviar, grapes and crème fraîche. While the idea of eating boiled pig might not be appealing to everyone, her plating and the pink strapless dress she’s wearing in the post are gorgeous – and she gets extra credit for her hilarious commentary.
Each post is flooded with comments from followers encouraging her to keep sharing.
“This is my guilty pleasure!!!!! I learned so much from you!!! Thank you for this, you have no idea. 🥹💘 (your cookbook will be the first one I have ever bought, rooting for you!!),” wrote someone on Instagram.