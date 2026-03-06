This Viral Content Creator is Keeping Our Black Food Traditions Alive – And Looking Great While Doing it!

If you grew up in a Black family, you know that some of the best recipes don’t come from a cookbook; they’re passed down orally through the generations in kitchens all across the country. But over time, we’ve started spending less time in the kitchen and more time on social media, leaving our recipes in danger of going extinct. Now, one woman is doing her part to meet the audience where they are and keep our food traditions alive…and look absolutely stunning while doing it.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view MAGA Loses It Over Powerful Statue of a Black Woman in Times Square To view this video please enable JavaScript. view video MAGA Loses It Over Powerful Statue of a Black Woman in Times Square

Sonja Norwood has built a massive online following sharing some of the most beloved Black recipes. As Wick’d Confections, she has over 1.2 million followers on TikTok and over 900,000 on Instagram.

But her content isn’t just about cooking; each post is also a history lesson, as she breaks down the origin stories of some of the dishes that are part of the fabric of our culture. In one popular post, she shares the history of catfish stew, schooling viewers on how enslaved Africans brought their knowledge of fishing with them to America, using catfish, which is native to Southern rivers, to provide for their families when the plantation rations weren’t enough.

@wickdconfections A brothy, tomato-forward Southern fish stew that stretches one catch to feed many. This is Mississippi Delta comfort food rooted in river traditions, big pots, and Sunday suppers. Tender catfish simmers in seasoned tomatoes, peppers, and potatoes for a hearty, balanced stew that feeds family and neighbors. Save this authentic Southern catfish stew recipe and make it the old way. 🐟 Ingredients 2 pounds catfish fillets, cut into 2-inch chunks (900 g) 2 tablespoons oil or bacon drippings (30 ml) 1 medium onion, finely chopped (150 g) 1 bell pepper, chopped (150 g) 2 cloves garlic, minced 1 can diced tomatoes with juice (14 oz / 400 g) 4 cups fish or chicken broth (960 ml) 2 medium potatoes, peeled and diced into ½-inch cubes (300 g) 1 teaspoon paprika (5 g) 1 teaspoon dried thyme (1 g) ½ teaspoon cayenne, optional (1 g) Salt and black pepper to taste 2 green onions, sliced Optional: ½ cup corn (75 g) Dash of hot sauce 🔪 Prep Pat catfish dry and lightly season with salt and black pepper. Chop all vegetables before cooking. 🍳 Step 1: Build the Base Heat oil or bacon drippings in a heavy pot or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add onion and bell pepper and cook 5 to 7 minutes until softened. Add garlic and cook 30 seconds until fragrant. 🍅 Step 2: Simmer Stir in diced tomatoes with juice, broth, and potatoes. Season with paprika, thyme, cayenne if using, salt, and pepper. Bring to a gentle boil, then reduce to a low simmer. Partially cover and simmer 15 to 20 minutes until potatoes are fork tender. 🌽 If using corn, stir it in during the last 5 minutes of this simmer, before adding the fish. 🐟 Step 3: Add Catfish Gently place catfish pieces into the simmering broth. Do not stir aggressively. Simmer uncovered 5 to 8 minutes until fish turns opaque and flakes easily. Do not overcook. 🌿 Step 4: Finish Adjust seasoning with salt, pepper, or hot sauce. Stir in sliced green onions just before serving. If stew is too thick, add broth. If thinner than desired, simmer uncovered a few extra minutes. BlackBlackHistorynLearnOnTikTokRLostRecipeshSouthernFoodStory ♬ original sound – Wick’d Confections

In another TikTok, she shows followers a hog head cheese charcuterie board, in which she plates the “cheese” (which is actually a meat jelly of sorts, made from boiled pig head meat, feet) with Chicken in a Biskit crackers (if you know, you know), Doritos, hummus, caviar, grapes and crème fraîche. While the idea of eating boiled pig might not be appealing to everyone, her plating and the pink strapless dress she’s wearing in the post are gorgeous – and she gets extra credit for her hilarious commentary.

“This is some real country sh*t. Like some Mississippi, Alabama kind of sh*t,” she said in the post.

She’s also sharing cocktail recipes, like her Brown Sugar Peach & Hibiscus Celebration Punch (which she recommends making with a little brown liquor to pack an extra punch!)

@wickdconfections 🥂 Brown Sugar Peach & Hibiscus Celebration Punch A bright ruby red celebration drink inspired by West African hibiscus traditions, Southern brown sugar, and orchard peaches. This sparkling punch blends tart florals, deep caramel notes, and fresh fruit into one vibrant glass. Perfect for Juneteenth, cookouts, dinner parties, or any moment that deserves a toast. 🌺 Ingredients Hibiscus Base 1 cup dried hibiscus petals (30 g) 4 cups water (960 ml) Brown Sugar Syrup ½ cup brown sugar (100 g) ½ cup water (120 ml) Fruit & Finish 1 cup peach nectar or purée (240 ml) 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (30 ml) 3 cups sparkling water or ginger ale (720 ml) Ice Optional adult version ½ to 1 cup bourbon or dark rum (120 to 240 ml) Optional garnish Fresh peach slices Mint Lemon wheels 🍯 Directions Step 1: Make the Hibiscus Concentrate Bring 4 cups water to a boil. Add dried hibiscus petals. Reduce heat and simmer 10 minutes. Remove from heat and steep 10 more minutes for deep color. Strain and cool completely. You should have a deep ruby concentrate. Step 2: Make the Brown Sugar Syrup Combine brown sugar and ½ cup water in a small saucepan. Heat gently until sugar dissolves. Do not boil aggressively. Let cool completely. Step 3: Build the Punch In a large pitcher combine: 2 cups hibiscus concentrate All of the brown sugar syrup Peach nectar Lemon juice Stir well. Refrigerate until fully chilled. Right before serving, add sparkling water or ginger ale. Add bourbon or rum if making the adult version. Serve over ice and garnish. BlackHiBlackHistorynLearnOnTikToknRedDrinkrSouthernCocktailory ♬ original sound – Wick’d Confections

Norwood’s fans are loving the recipes and the looks she’s serving online.

“I just love this beautiful and moisturized sista,” wrote someone on Instagram.

Each post is flooded with comments from followers encouraging her to keep sharing.

“This is my guilty pleasure!!!!! I learned so much from you!!! Thank you for this, you have no idea. 🥹💘 (your cookbook will be the first one I have ever bought, rooting for you!!),” wrote someone on Instagram.