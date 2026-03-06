Why Stefon Diggs Is Having The Worst Week Ever, Black Twitter Responds

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots addresses the media prior to Super Bowl LX at the Santa Clara Marriott on February 04, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

JAY-Z once said, “It was all good just a week ago.” After the week he’s having, Stefon Diggs would probably agree with that sentiment.

​On Wednesday (March 4), the New England Patriots announced that they will be releasing Diggs ahead of the new league year that begins next week. Losing a major bag, he was due to make $20.6 million this season. The team decided to move off of Diggs, who, in March of 2025, signed a three-year, $69 million deal with the Patriots. Diggs was also instrumental in leading the team to Super Bowl LIX, which ended in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

​Taking to social media, before he completely scrubbed his Instagram, Diggs confirmed his surprising departure from the Patriots.

​”THANK YOU for a hell of a year,” Diggs wrote on his Instagram Stories, “We family forever.”

“Until we meet again… 8,” Diggs added.

If the week couldn’t get any worse for Diggs, Cardi B, his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child, took some major shots at her former lover on a tour stop of the “ Little Miss Drama Tour” in San Francisco last Friday (Feb. 27).

“It’s called the principle. You can’t be out here playing with a b*tch like me,” Cardi said to the cheering crowd. “There’s n—-s out here praying for a bitch like me. You hear me?”

Cardi B sends a message to Stefon Diggs for playing with her heart. I can’t believe Cardi B and Steffon Diggs dated for 15-16 months and broke up. pic.twitter.com/DEaWXWEd4Y — 𝐀𝐬𝐚𝐤𝐲𝐆𝐑𝐍 (@AsakyGRN) March 1, 2026

“I’m too sexy to be lonely and too grown to be played with,” Cardi continued. “You ain’t never had a bad bitch like this, n—a. Never in your motherf–kin’ life! None of them bitches ain’t f–kin’ with me!”

To continue his week full of struggles, Diggs’ mother, Stephanie Diggs, was in attendance, dressed to the nines, at Cardi’s tour stop in Houston on Wednesday (March 4).

After being cut from the Patriots and losing Cardi B, Diggs is also facing possible jail time for felony alleged strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery. The charges stem from an alleged physical altercation with his personal chef over a financial dispute regarding her pay. The four-time Pro Bowler pleaded not guilty to all of the charges levied against him.

Without question, Diggs is having one of the worst weeks ever.

As expected, Black Twitter responded with plenty of opinions from his fumbling Cardi to losing his gig in the NFL.

One user pointed out how Diggs seemed to be on top of the world and now has lost everything.

Stefon Diggs got released by Cardi B and the Patriots within a month — Prince (@prinxe4_) March 4, 2026

“Stefon Diggs got released by Cardi B and the Patriots within a month,” the user wrote.

​Another user wrote that Cardi had been unbothered since her breakup with Diggs, while everything in his life is crumbling.

Cardi B was seen dancing and celebrating after news broke that Stefon Diggs has been released by the New England Patriots 😳💃🏽 pic.twitter.com/PUGCACRs0W — Agent Big Wiz (@MachalaaAgent) March 5, 2026

​“Cardi B was seen dancing and celebrating after news broke that Stefon Diggs had been released by the New England Patriots,” the post read.

​One user argued that when Cardi wished Diggs “good luck” just before the Super Bowl, it was the beginning of the end.

When Cardi said “good luck” Stefon downfall started crumbling. Stefon Diggs lost the Super Bowl, lost the RICHEST bm he ever had, facing prison time & now got released from his team, ALL in a month period https://t.co/7PPGO8p4rm pic.twitter.com/xJapKoRL0t — July 19 (@212Lexus) March 4, 2026

​“When Cardi said ‘good luck, Stefon ‘s downfall started crumbling,” the user stated. “Stefon Diggs lost the Super Bowl, lost the RICHEST bm he ever had, facing prison time & now got released from his team.”

​Another using brought up his domestic violence allegations as something he will always be known for:

Stefon Diggs isn’t the most iconic anything. Woman beater maybe i guess. — Austin (@chip_chops) March 6, 2026

​“Stefon Diggs isn’t the most iconic anything. Woman beater, maybe I guess,” the user wrote.

​One user shared that Diggs reneged on his promise to always be there for Cardi.​

Stefon Diggs promised Cardi B to keep her safe . Ooh boy https://t.co/OnH1kGbL3L — Joelyn Jane🌹 (@Joelyn45205201) March 4, 2026

“​Stefon Diggs promised Cardi B to keep her safe,” the post read, adding “Ooh, boy.”

