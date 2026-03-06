Eric Benét’s Viral New War Protest Song is Exactly What We Needed

Eric Benét at the Primary Wave Music Pre-Grammy Party held at the Waldorf-Astoria Beverly Hills on January 31, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chad Salvador/Billboard via Getty Images)

Eric Benét is more than a 2000s R&B singer; he is becoming one of our favorite internet uncles in the most hilarious ways. While most of us are navigating through the terrifying updates of the U.S. war with Iran, Benét took to social media to say the quiet part out loud – and honestly, his soulful-creative rage is the comical moment that we all didn’t know we needed.

Fans remember Eric Benét for dominating the early 2000s with his timeless records like “Spend My Life With You,” “Sometimes I Cry,” and “Sunshine.” Others might still be cutting their eyes at him for his very public relationship and messy breakup with Halle Berry, but we are going to take a huge dive into that mess.

Since the February 28 launch of Operation Epic Fury, the joint U.S.- Israeli military campaign, social media has been on edge. While the world is maneuvering through the terror, Eric Benét took a more…melodic approach to expressing his frustration. The legendary R&B was so frustrated with Trump and his decision-making that he decided to put it in a song.

In his now-viral video, Benét gave us a full-blown, four-part vocal harmony that had range. Sitting in his car, Benét used a split-screen to show four different angles of himself, with one quadrant dedicated to him beatboxing the record.

“Maga motherf*rs need to be drafted first,” he sang to the beat.

“Maga motherf*rs need to be drafted first in the motherf*g war.”

“In that Epstein war.”

“In Dookie Donnie’s war.”

After laying down the lead verse, he brought in the background vocals to elevate the record, creating a soulful anthem you can bop your head to. We have to give it to Benét; he jammed out in the car.

The video has gained traction on social media, and fans couldn’t let this moment pass without joining in the fun.

“Welcome to the stage… Eric and The Benéts 😂😭😭😭,” one TikTok user wrote.

Over on Instagram, one user wrote. “Once we hit our 50s, we don’t give a damn about nothing. We’re enjoying the rest of our time making people smile.”

Folks on Threads were cutting up as well with one user posting, “And that ladies and gentlemen is the smash new hit by Eric Benet, ‘Dookie Donnie’!! You heard it here first! Make sure you call the station to keep it in rotation!”