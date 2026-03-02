Trayvon Martin and Other Black People Who Were Unjustly Killed in America

Over 14 years have passed since 17-year-old Trayvon Martin was gunned down in his own neighborhood in Florida. But while his tragic killing sparked a world-wide movement to protect young Black men and women, we’d be lying if we said there haven’t been other Trayvon Martins, whose murders continue to haunt the Black community.
George Zimmerman’s acquittal marked a dark time for Black Americans, but unfortunately it wouldn’t be the last. Hundreds of Black people have been killed by police, while in custody or simply for the color of their skin. Now, we honoring the lives and legacy of Martin and the other Black victims, who aren’t here to share their stories.
Mike Brown
Two years after Trayvon’s death, 18-year-old Michael Brown was shot and killed by police in Ferguson, Mo. According to police testimony, Brown was accused of assaulting officer Darren Wilson and tried to take his weapon. Witness testimony and ballistics told a completely different story. Brown had his hands up when he was shot. His death sparked the global protest chant “Hands up, don’t shoot.” No charges were brought against officer Wilson, according to CBS News.
Ahmaud Arbery
On Feb. 23, 2020, 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery was jogging in the Brunswick, Ga. area when three white men — Gregory McMichael, his son Travis McMichael and neighbor William Bryan — armed themselves and chased Arbery in a pickup truck. Bryan followed the father and son in his own vehicle while recording the tragic incident. The men shot and killed Arbery, which prompted hundreds of demonstrations in his memory.
Wyleek Tinsley
The family of 19-year-old Wyleek Tinsley has filed a wrongful death lawsuit after he was shot by Pennsylvania police responding to a domestic disturbance call, according to WPVI. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office reported officers heard a woman screaming and the sound of a gunshot coming from inside the home where Tinsley lived back in March 2025. When they finally entered, they saw Tinsley holding an unknown object and shot him dead. The object he was holding was his cell phone.
Philando Castile
The murder of 32-year-old Philando Castile was broadcasted live for the world to watch. On July 6, 2016, Minn. police officer Jeronimo Yanez pulled Castile over while his girlfriend and her young daughter were also in the car. At some point, Castile tells Yanez he had a legally carried firearm inside of the vehicle. Next, the officer shot Castile multiple times, killing him
Sonya Massey
We previously told you about the disturbing case of Sonya Massey, which captivated the country in 2024. Massey called the police to her Illinois home after fearing a prowler was lurking outside of her house. When officers arrived, a brief discussion over a boiling pot of water quickly turned fatal when ex-officer Sean Grayson pulled out his weapon and shot Massey in the face. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Eric Garner
Back in 2014, Eric Garner, 43, died after being placed in a prohibited chokehold by New York police. Officer Daniel Pantaleo held the hold after Garner was accused of selling loose cigarettes in Staten Island. He pleaded, “I can’t breathe,” before his untimely death, which was all caught on video.
Alton Sterling
Alton Sterling was only 37 when he was shot and killed by Baton Rouge police officers Blane Salamoni and Howie Lake II in 2016, according to reports. Sterling had been selling CDs outside of a convenience store when officers approached him. After a brief interaction, Sterling was shot dead, as bystanders captured the brutality on video. No state or federal charges were filed against the officers.
Rayshard Brooks
By June 2020, much of the country had erupted in protests following the killings of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery. But in Atlanta, peaceful protests would soon get out of control following the killing of a 27-year-old Black man named Rayshard Brooks. He’d fallen asleep inside his car in the middle of a Wendy’s parking lot on June, 12, 2020. After being approached by Atlanta police officers, including Garrett Rolfe. Brooks reportedly failed a sobriety test and tried to flee with an officer’s Taser. In response, officer Rolfe shot and killed him. Charges brought against the officers were eventually dropped in 2022, USA Today reported.
Atatiana Jefferson
In 2022, ex-Fort Worth, Texas police officer Aaron Dean was senteced to almost 12 years behind bars for the fatal shooting of Atatiana Jefferson in 2019. She’d been playing video games with her nephew after the pair made burgers. But after hearing a suspicious sound in the middle of the night, Jefferson went to investigate, while holding her gun, BBC reported. As she peeked out the window, officer Dean pulled out his weapon and fired through her window. He told the court he was in fear of his life.
Freddie Gray
The arrest of 25-year-old Freddie Gray shocked the nation. On April 12, 2015, he was arrested by Baltimore police after fleeing. During the incident, Gray reportedly suffered a fatal spinal cord injury. Instead of providing medical attention to him, officers simply handcuffed him and shackled him in a police van without a seatbelt. He died five days after the “rough ride.” No charges were ever brought forth, according to the Department of Justice. Gray’s death was eventually ruled a homicide and his family scored a $6.4 million settlement.
Tamir Rice
When officers responded to a call of someone with a gun, no one could’ve expected they’d target a 12-year-old named Tamir Rice in Cleveland, Ohio. On November 22, 2014, officers, including Timothy Loehmann, arrived to the park where Rice was holding a toy gun, the Guardian reported. Loehmann shot Rice immediately and failed to administer first aid, which could’ve prevent his death the next day.
Rekia Boyd
Rekia Boyd was only 22 years old when an off-duty Chicago detective shot her in the back of the head using an unregistered gun on March 21, 2012. According to reports, Boyd and the rest of her friends were leaving Douglas Park when they encountered Detective Dante Servin, according to WTTW. A verbal altercation between the two groups eventually led Servin to fire his weapon multiple times over his shoulder. He claimed one of the friends banished a gun although a weapon was never found. Servin was found not guilty.
Oscar Grant
At 22 years old, Oscar Grant was fatally shot in the back by BART police officer Johannes Mehserle on New Year’s Day 2009. He’d been detained by officers inside Fruitvale station in Oakland, Calif. But as multiple officers responded to Grant’s arrest, officer Mehserle pulled out his gun and shot Grant in the back as he laid on the ground. Mehserle claimed he intended to use a Taser. Video of the killing sparked nationwide protests against police brutality.
