Queen Latifah Death Rumor Spurs This Unusual Development

It’s rare for Queen Latifah to come onto the internet to address her fans directly, but on Thursday, March 5, she did so twice to shut down a rumor once and for all. Let’s get into it.

Amanda Warren Admits There's No Living Without These 3 Fashion Must-Haves

According to the Queen herself, a viral rumor has been circulating on Facebook claiming that she is dead. Although the original post can’t be found on the social media app anymore, it became so widespread that Queen Latifah set up her phone and recorded two Instagram reels to reassure folks that she is doing just fine.

“Good morning, it is me, Latifah. I am 100 percent A-OK,” she said as she blew the camera a kiss. “You cannot believe what you read or see on the internet. You cannot believe nothing now, right? I am good, peace.”

In her Instagram comments, folks were overjoyed to see the rapper and actress not only alive but also using her social media to speak to her fans.

“I am going to pretend that you FaceTimed me to tell me this personally, thank you,” wrote one user.

“Thank God you’re 100 percent because they would be picking me up, honey! Favorite female rapper turned actress and more,” added another.

However, her first message wasn’t enough to immediately qualm her supporters’ concerns, as only a couple of hours later, Latifah was back on IG telling everybody not to believe what they see on Facebook.

“Thank you, everybody, for sharing such care and concern, but honestly, what you saw on Facebook was fake. So I am fine, I am 100 percent A-OK,” she said, laughing and vibing to her music.

While Latifah laughed about the fake news, users in the comments were more than upset as they suggested that someone should receive jail time for starting the rumor in the first place.

“People who do this should be sued and prosecuted,” posted one user.

“You all have to stop playing with people’s lives. That death hoax mess is not funny,” added another.

While we at The Root definitely agree that it is not funny to joke about anyone’s death, at least we can all take a breath of relief knowing that the Queen is alive and very much well!