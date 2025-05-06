What White Celebs Wore to the Blackest Met Gala Ever

From the moment we learned the theme of the 2025 Met Gala, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” we wondered how white people would show up on the carpet. While train wrecks are inevitable at every celebrity event, this had the potential to go very wrong.

The only thing we were more surprised to see than Rihanna’s baby bump was how white stars interpreted this year’s dress code. While some people got it right, others did not understand the assignment.

While we know you were watching to see what your favorite Black stars were wearing last night, here’s how some white stars showed up on the 2025 Met Gala blue carpet.