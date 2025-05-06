Beverly Johnson Reflects On Naomi Sims Encouraging Words, 50 Years Since Gracing Vogue Cover
What White Celebs Wore to the Blackest Met Gala Ever

Fashion

Madonna, Jeff Goldblum and Nicole Kidman were among the white stars who hit the red carpet at the 2025 Met Gala

By
Angela Johnson
Photo: Getty Images

From the moment we learned the theme of the 2025 Met Gala, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” we wondered how white people would show up on the carpet. While train wrecks are inevitable at every celebrity event, this had the potential to go very wrong.

The only thing we were more surprised to see than Rihanna’s baby bump was how white stars interpreted this year’s dress code. While some people got it right, others did not understand the assignment.

While we know you were watching to see what your favorite Black stars were wearing last night, here’s how some white stars showed up on the 2025 Met Gala blue carpet.

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris (Getty Images)

When it comes to tailoring, Anne Hathaway does not play. Her bejeweled maxi skirt looks like it was made just for her.

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris (Getty Images)

From the hair to the gown, actress Sydney Sweeney served old Hollywood glam.

Madonna

Madonna

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris (Getty Images)

The Material Girl kept it simple with a cream tuxedo. Although we would have loved to see a little more color, she gets extra credit for the cigar accessory.

Patrick Schwarzenegger

Patrick Schwarzenegger

Photo: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)

While Patrick Schwarzenegger has definitely evolved from the time he wore jeans to the Met Gala, we’re not exactly sure how to feel about the yellow shirt.

Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson

Photo: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)

Pamela Anderson’s gown was a bit of a snooze fest. We would have loved to see a little more drama on the Gala carpet.

Emma Chamberlain

Emma Chamberlain

Photo: Dia Dipasupil (Getty Images)

We love the idea of Emma Chamberlain’s pinstriped gown thata leaves little to the imagination in the back.

Anthony Pratt

Anthony Pratt

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris (Getty Images)

We give Anthony Pratt credit for bringing color to the carpet, but this look is giving a little too much leprechaun.

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman

Photo: Savion Washington (Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman played it safe with this black corset dress that would work on any red carpet. We’re glad she chose to keep it simple with this silhouette and tailoring that is perfectly on point. And we love the new haircut!

Hunter Shafer

Hunter Shafer

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris (Getty Images)

Hunter Shafer’s look is beautifully tailored – and the accessories are the icing on the cake.

Cole Escola

Cole Escola

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris (Getty Images)

Cole Escola wasn’t shy about bringing color to the carpet, but the internet is divided on whether the whole thing was a little too much for the eyes.

Hildy Kuryk-Bernstein

Hildy Kuryk-Bernstein

Photo: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)

Hildy Kuryk-Bernstein’s look has us very confused. We’re not sure what’s happening here.

Jessica Kayll

Jessica Kayll

Photo: Savion Washington (Getty Images)

No. Just, no.

Robert Soros & Jamie Singer Soros

Robert Soros & Jamie Singer Soros

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris (Getty Images)

We’re so glad Jamie Singer Soros let Sergio Hudson dress her for the Met Gala! The tailoring is impeccable, and the feather on that is giving us life.

Jeff Goldblum

Jeff Goldblum

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris (Getty Images)

Since playing the Wizard in “Wicked,” we love the way Jeff Goldblum has fully embraced his character on every carpet this season. He didn’t miss a beat at this year’s Met Gala

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter

Photo: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)

Singer Sabrina Carpenter was serving lots of leg last night!

