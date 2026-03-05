Teyana Taylor Wants ‘One Battle After Another’ Sequel, But Fans Aren’t Feeling It

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 01: Teyana Taylor attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

As we inch closer to the Oscars, many online are discussing whether or not Teyana Taylor will take the Best Supporting Actress win for her role in “One Battle After Another.” According to Taylor though, win or no win, she’s already looking ahead to her potential next move: a sequel to “OBAA.”

The concept of a potential followup film was recently brought up in a new interview Taylor did with IndieWire published on Thursday. As we previously told you, the “Rose in Harlem” singer’s role in “OBAA”—while clearly awards worthy—had viewers split on how they felt about her. In the Paul Thomas Anderson-directed film, Taylor plays Perfidia Beverly Hills, a reckless member of the fictional revolutionary group, the French 75.

She’s bold, brave, and arguable hypersexual, as many on social media have described. Specifically, she’s the type of sexual that likes to make love with her partner (played by Leonardo DiCaprio) while a bomb is set to go off type sexual, and at other times, the type of sexual that knows how and when to control and command other powerful men with her body as a means to an end.

It’s a role that’s equal parts entertaining and flawed– but for some people, it’s deeply problematic. In fact, it’s rubbed a certain sector of people the wrong way that it’s led them to draw comparisons between Taylor’s role and that of Halle Berry’s in the 2001 film, “Monster’s Ball.”

Now, however, it seems like none of the criticism has phased Taylor as she recently told IndieWire that she’s been having talks with Anderson about a sequel to “OBAA” centered on her character.

“When Willa [Taylor’s character’s daughter] walked out the door in that last scene, I said, ‘Where’s she really going? Is she going to free Deandra? Is she going to find her mommy?’ I love that it’s still hopeful, and it’s room for a little part two in there somewhere,” she explained.

She later added: “The conversations are very, very real. I want to give everybody confirmation that I am currently begging PTA[director Paul Thomas Anderson] to give us that. I’m begging him to give us that.”

But while that might be Taylor’s wish, let the folks online tell it—it’s an idea they’re vehemently passing on watching.

“Please don’t bro sometimes we have to let absence have an impact that remains,” one user wrote on X/Twitter.

“I am not a hater on her performance like a lot of people on here but this sounds like an absolutely terrible idea,” said another.

One user expressed, “Literally not a single soul asked for this. Give us that willa sequel instead chase deserves it.”

Added another: “Love you sister, but lets find better roles.”

One user turned his disdain at the thought of a sequel towards Anderson, saying in part: “Lmao She must’ve forgot he’s not a politician. He won’t even entertain a question around a “very real” conversation. Truth is, Perfidia was exactly what she needed to be for his film to work. A sex symbol for white obsession placed in the middle of a silhouetted ‘movement.’”