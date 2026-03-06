Is the Fear of Getting ‘Too Dark’ in the Summer a Personal Choice for Black Folks or Deep-Rooted Colorism?

Overhead view of a young man relaxing at the beach – getting away from it all

It started with a single tweet—a casual observation about how some Black folks actively avoid the summer sun to maintain a certain complexion—and ended in a fierce online debate. While some argue it’s just about personal preference or skin health, many others say it’s a glaring symptom rooted in decades of unaddressed colorism.

For centuries, a darker complexion was weaponized as a marker of outdoor labor and lower status, while “passing” or maintaining a lighter hue became a desperate tool for social mobility and safety. Some Black folks’ anxiety over a summer glow isn’t merely about vanity or health; it is a ghost haunting the Black diaspora, trailing back to the “field vs. house” hierarchies of the plantation.

X user @rosethaartist’s tweet: “Black People that are afraid of getting dark in the summer scare me,” sparked the heated debate Wednesday.

Black People that are afraid of getting dark in the summer scare me. — Rose TheArtist (@rosethaaartist) March 5, 2026

Many agreed with her statement, blasting the Black folks who avoid tanning in the summer as trauma. “Yall act like this isn’t a trauma response to the ridiculous amounts of colorism black children experience from BIRTH,” one person commented on X.

A second X user wrote: “I think it’s something that’s taught to us. As a kid i remember adult family members commenting on how i was getting dark or being told to stay inside. So if u don’t do the work to unlearn it u will grow up n think its okay.”

I think it’s something that’s taught to us. As a kid i remember adult family members commenting on how i was getting dark or being told to stay inside. So if u don’t do the work to unlearn it u will grow up n think its okay — ButterscotchQueevn (@jdeenmedellin) March 5, 2026

“Running from the sun to avoid getting darker is a symptom of self-hate, and adopting someone else version of beauty,” a third user replied. “Black people need to embrace the sun; it’s healing.”

But while some see a rejection of heritage, others see it as a simple matter of logistics, a mirror and their wallets.

“For me I just dont like how my skin doesn’t get even its like a remix half brown half dark brown,” one user commented. Another said they prefer to stick to their natural shade to avoid buying new makeup shades because, “Girl, foundation is expensive.”

Girl, foundation is expensive — Chloe (@aquariangodcomp) March 5, 2026

On the other hand, some X users argued “hyperpigmentation from intense sun exposure isn’t [a] pleasant look. It’s okay to not want to look darker on the neck, face and lighter on chests” and how “the sun ages tf out of you.”

The sun ages tf out of you, I will have sunscreen on everytime I’m outside — Rose (@Rosiee899) March 5, 2026

One person added: “Too much sun can damage the skin it’s not only about getting dark some ppl have sensitive skin.”

It is a common misconception that Black skin is immune to sun damage, but the statistics regarding skin cancer in the Black community are often jarring because, while the incidence rate is lower than in white populations, the mortality rate is significantly higher and usually diagnosed at later stages.

The five-year survival rate for melanoma, a skin cancer that starts in the melanocytes (cells that make the pigment that gives skin its color), is 66% for Black patients compared to 90% for white patients, according to the American Academy of Dermatology.

As the online debate rages on, it’s clear that our relationship with the sun is still tangled in the roots of our past. But the sun shouldn’t be a source of social anxiety or a threat to our lives; it should be a reminder of our resilience—tanned skin or not.