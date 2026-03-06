Black America Explodes After Trump Fires Kristi Noem

TOPSHOT – US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is sworn in as she testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on oversight of the Department of Homeland Security, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on March 3, 2026. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images)

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who oversaw ICE and the enforcement of immigration laws, including border security and counter-terrorism initiatives, was fired, a move widely applauded by Black Americans and many Democratic leaders, both Black and white, who had criticized her tenure and called for a complete overhaul of the department’s controversial policies.

The Thursday (March 5) decision was reportedly due to Noem making Trump look bad during a recent hearing, according to Reuters. However, many Black people online felt she deserved the outcome.

N.J. Sen. Cory Booker expressed little sympathy. “I called for her removal in the hearing just this week,” he said on X. “This does not end the way that they are detaining Americans violating our constitutional rights, slamming people to pavements, murdering people.”

Ohio Rep. Shontel Brown wrote, “You served with complete dishonor, were entirely unethical, and oversaw countless ICE abuses. My only regret is that you were fired before you could be impeached.”

Trump’s Truth Social announcement came just as Noem spoke in Nashville during a conference of the Sergeant Benevolent Association. “Kristi Noem is speaking in Tennessee, and it’s not clear whether or not she knows she’s fired???” journalist Ahmed Baba pointed out. “This is humiliating.”

Black Americans quickly took to the internet to celebrate the news. “Kissed the ring and still got trampled. It’s what she deserves,” tweeted @Joracle_ said on X.

Since stepping into her position, Noem was constantly hit with criticism over her handling of immigration enforcement. This week, she was grilled by Congress members over ongoing ICE operations– which most Americans oppose.

“We should be able to lock up Kristi Noem and take photos and videos of her while she’s caged up and humiliated, since that’s what that ghoul thinks is suitable treatment for human beings,” @_Zeets tweeted. “She should never be at peace in this world.”

Some folks online were mostly concerned about the fate of Noem’s recently recorded TSA videos in national airports. @JeroslynDiva08 wrote , “I need her ugly face removed from all airport TSA announcement videos ASAP!”

Trump said Noem “will be moving to be Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere” at the end of this month. He tapped Okla. Sen. Markwayne Mullin to replace her.

“Markwayne Mullin is just as insane as Kristi Noem. Remember: Trump needs a scapegoat for the midterms. The face will change, the policies will continue,” Md. House candidate Isaiah Martin said. The Ohio native spent 10 years in the House of Representatives before being elected to the Senate in 2023. Trump even called the former MMA fighter a “MAGA Warrior.”

@HazyGreenThumb tweeted, “Maga has the audacity to call Jasmine Crockett ‘Ghetto.’” The fiery Texas representative also reacted on X to the news of the former secretary.

Kristi Noem will go down as the worst DHS Secretary in American history. She has been completely complicit in the chaos unfolding at ICE, where deaths in custody have increased by 200% under her so-called leadership.



“Kristi Noem will go down as the worst DHS Secretary in American history,” Rep. Jasmine Crockett wrote. “Frankly, she should’ve been gone a long time ago — and she will not be missed.”

Other Congress members shared their thoughts. “Pam Bondi is next,” Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries simply said. “Keep the pressure on these extremists.”

“Kristi Noem is out at DHS – long overdue. But questions still remain,” Md. Gov. Wes Moore tweeted in reference to a federal immigration detention facility plan in Washington County. “Marylanders still deserve answers, these questions aren’t going away.”

Some folks like rapper Piles defended Noem saying, “Kristi Noem ONLY Did What He [Trump] Told Her To Do!!!!! She’s Not The Problem He Is!!!!!”

Still, people like journalist Don Lemon called it karma. “Her firing is facing the karma of all of the people who were mistreated, manhandled and [had] due process rights violated,” Lemon responded. He’s currently in the midst of a legal battle with the Trump administration following his coverage of ICE protests in Minneapolis.

Noem’s removal marks the first member of Trump’s cabinet to get the boot. Now that she’s not protected by the White House, many folks called for her to be arrested for her role in immigration enforcement. @shaTIRED said, “Kristi Noem, I hope you like the color orange girl, there’s a prison jumpsuit in your future.”