The Internet is Losing Its Mind Over Oprah’s Crop Top and Fly Looks

All eyes have been on Oprah Winfrey lately, as the media mogul has been rocking a new sexy and confident style – reminding the world that Black really doesn’t crack. In a now-viral TikTok, Winfrey gives us a peek at her new slimmed-down shape, wearing a royal blue crop top. When asked by someone in the background if she ever thought she’d reveal her midriff, a smiling Winfrey replied, “No, I didn’t” as she proudly pulled her top up even higher.

The exchange got thousands of likes as fans left compliments for the 72-year-old Winfrey.

“Lady Oprah is living her best life and looking fabulous,” wrote someone else on the app.

One of Winfrey’s latest viral looks was from a night out during Paris Fashion Week where she brought some serious style to the red carpet. Winfrey has been spotted around the city taking in the shows with her bestie Gayle King, and folks can’t stop talking about what she wore to the Chloé show at the Tennis Club de Paris on March 5.

The Queen of Talk took our breath away on the red carpet, confidently rocking a cropped suede jacket and a pair of impeccably-fitting wide-legged jeans. The look was set off with a cream Chloé clutch, shades and a perfect ponytail.

Check it out for yourself, and be prepared to gag:

Winfrey’s fit got love from every corner of the internet, as fans stopped by to show their appreciation for the star who has dealt with issues with weight in public throughout her decades-long career. The media mogul shared that her recent weight loss was achieved with the help of GLP-1 medication and maintaining an active lifestyle.

“Her glam squad did good,” wrote someone on IG, followed by a well-deserved fire emoji.

The compliments kept coming on TikTok.

“The jacket and jeans, put together is a vibe, cuteness,” they wrote.

Another user on TikTok gave her props for understanding the assignment and channeling the beautiful feminine, bohemian aesthetic the Chloe brand has become known for.

“She looks cute. Love the bohemian Chloe vibe,” they wrote.

From what we can see, Oprah looks like she’s having the time of her life in Paris, and we’re here for it!