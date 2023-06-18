Happy Father’s Day weekend! We here at The Root want to start by sending well wishes and good vibes to those of you who are honoring the father and father figures in your life. In the same breath, we also want to go against the grain for a second and highlight 10 TV/film Dads who arguably shouldn’t be getting a new tie or new socks on this holiday. Your Dad or Dad-like person may be corny from time to time, but at least they aren’t like the ones on this list! So count your blessings!



Let’s start with the man who was literally deemed the worst TV dad back in 2021: Frank Mitchell. I know the argument may be that Frank was just annoying as hell and always found some business other than his own to get into but he had our girl Mo STRESSED. I’ve got to second and third this and keep him at the top of this trash list.



