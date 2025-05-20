Fashion Designer B Michael Has Dressed Beyoncé, Brandy & Cicely Tyson & He Owes His Success To His Foremothers
These 15 TikTokers Look SO Much Like Your Favorite Celebs You'll Do a Double Take

From Method Man to Beyoncé, folks online say the resemblance is uncanny.

By
Phenix S Halley
Image for article titled These 15 TikTokers Look SO Much Like Your Favorite Celebs You&#39;ll Do a Double Take
Photo: Rodin Eckenroth, Kevin Winter, Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)

The internet just can’t get enough of celebrity look-alikes, and neither can we! On TikTok, celebrity doppelgängers continue to grow their platform for making content impersonating some of our favorite stars. So now, The Root is diving deep into their world and exploring if they actually look like the celebs they claim.

From Rihanna to Morris Chestnut, these Black celebrities are beyond recognizable, and their look-alikes are bound to make you double take. Take a look for yourself and you be the judge.

2 / 17

Rihanna

Rihanna

Image for article titled These 15 TikTokers Look SO Much Like Your Favorite Celebs You&#39;ll Do a Double Take
Photo: Dia Dipasupil (Getty Images)

This TikToker, @priscila.beatriceoficial, creates lifestyle and makeup content. Her and Rihanna have similar green eyes, and who can deny how crazy similar their cupid’s bows are?!

3 / 17

Katt Williams

Katt Williams

Image for article titled These 15 TikTokers Look SO Much Like Your Favorite Celebs You&#39;ll Do a Double Take
Photo: Monica Schipper, TikTok (Getty Images)

This man knows he bares an uncanny resemblance to Katt Williams. TikToker @chrissy100rose said Williams’ doppelgänger came into her store one day and did his best impression of the comedian.

4 / 17

Jay-Z

Jay-Z

Image for article titled These 15 TikTokers Look SO Much Like Your Favorite Celebs You&#39;ll Do a Double Take
Photo: Timothy Nwachukwu, TikTok (Getty Images)

After fans said @midwestsnipaz reminded them of one of the greatest rappers of all time, he simply had to put it to the test!

5 / 17

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy

Image for article titled These 15 TikTokers Look SO Much Like Your Favorite Celebs You&#39;ll Do a Double Take
Photo: Allen Berezovsky, TikTok (Getty Images)

@juhmachadoofc has been doing Beyoncé look-alike content for years. And now, she’s getting a Blue Ivy Carter look-alike involved too!

6 / 17

Angela Basset

Angela Basset

Image for article titled These 15 TikTokers Look SO Much Like Your Favorite Celebs You&#39;ll Do a Double Take
Photo: Gareth Cattermole, TikTok (Getty Images)

@fashionablyjetlagged focuses her content on fashion and lifestyle, but when folks started pointing out the similar features she shares with legendary actress Angela Basset, she had to give the people what they wanted!

7 / 17

Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman

Image for article titled These 15 TikTokers Look SO Much Like Your Favorite Celebs You&#39;ll Do a Double Take
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez, TikTok (Getty Images)

In 2021, @sams23_ shared with his followers that some folks say he looks like the late-actor Chadwick Boseman... and he kind of does!

8 / 17

Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks

Image for article titled These 15 TikTokers Look SO Much Like Your Favorite Celebs You&#39;ll Do a Double Take
Photo: Monica Schipper (Getty Images)

Back in 2020, @stylesby.nic showed folks that she and the Top Model herself look similarly, smize or no smize.

9 / 17

Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg

Image for article titled These 15 TikTokers Look SO Much Like Your Favorite Celebs You&#39;ll Do a Double Take
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris, TikTok (Getty Images)

In another universe, Whoopi Goldberg and this TikToker, @happydimples39, could definitely be related.

10 / 17

LeBron James

LeBron James

Image for article titled These 15 TikTokers Look SO Much Like Your Favorite Celebs You&#39;ll Do a Double Take
Photo: Luke Hales, TikTok (Getty Images)

When this client sat down in @a1blendz_’s chair for a haircut, the barber couldn’t help but notice how much he looked like LeBron James.

11 / 17

Morris Chestnut

Morris Chestnut

Image for article titled These 15 TikTokers Look SO Much Like Your Favorite Celebs You&#39;ll Do a Double Take
Photo: Emma McIntyr, TikTok (Getty Images)

This TikToker, @postp.chronicles, strangely looks like ‘90s heartthrob Morris Chestnut. Do you agree?

12 / 17

Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston

Image for article titled These 15 TikTokers Look SO Much Like Your Favorite Celebs You&#39;ll Do a Double Take
Photo: Kevin Winter, TikTok (Getty Images)

@ellerenee0 showed fans she looks just like the late-Whitney Houston. She even sang “Step by Step,” which amazed folks to the point of asking her to star in a Houston biopic.

13 / 17

The Weeknd

The Weeknd

Image for article titled These 15 TikTokers Look SO Much Like Your Favorite Celebs You&#39;ll Do a Double Take
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris, TikTok (Getty Images)

There’s no denying this TikTok user, @marcos.twd, and singer The Weeknd could be twins! @marcos.twd makes The Weeknd look-alike content on social media.

14 / 17

Chloe x Halle

Chloe x Halle

Image for article titled These 15 TikTokers Look SO Much Like Your Favorite Celebs You&#39;ll Do a Double Take
Photo: Paras Griffin (Getty Images)

All we know is if Halle and Chloe Bailey ever need another sister, this TikToker, @brookellynnn_, could play the role perfectly!

15 / 17

Drake

Drake

Image for article titled These 15 TikTokers Look SO Much Like Your Favorite Celebs You&#39;ll Do a Double Take
Photo: Frederick M. Brown, TikTok (Getty Images)

People pointed out that this client of @ab_cuts on TikTok looks just like Drake, but from circa 2010.

16 / 17

Method Man

Method Man

Image for article titled These 15 TikTokers Look SO Much Like Your Favorite Celebs You&#39;ll Do a Double Take
Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/, TikTok (Getty Images)

After months of @jordan_the_stallion8 hearing that he looks like Method Man, he put the rumors to rest by bringing the Wu-Tang Clan rapper on his page. The two even made a few videos together, and you have to admit the closer they stand next to each other, the more they look alike.

