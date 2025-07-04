Waiting To Exhale’s 30 Years Later: Where Are They Now?

It’s been 30 years since the cast of “Waiting To Exhale” stole the hearts of Black women everywhere. Based on Terry McMillan’s bestselling novel, the 1995 classic portrayed the heartbreaks and resilience of four Black women as they navigated love, loss, and sisterhood in . As we celebrate the milestone anniversary, fans can’t help but wonder: where is the cast today?
Let’s journey back to the beginning of this classic movie and see what the actors have been up to since its release.
Angela Bassett – “Bernadine Harris”
Angela Bassett’s portrayal of “Bernadine Harris” in “Waiting To Exhale” will remain an iconic and unforgettable role, even after three decades. Bernadine, a devoted wife and mother, selflessly set her career dreams aside to support her husband’s business and raise their children. And what did she get in return? Her husband left her for a white woman. The iconic moment of her setting her ex-husband’s car and clothes on fire was a beautiful symbol of anger, emotional release, and empowerment.
Today, Angela Bassett remains active in Hollywood, starring as “Athena Grant-Nash” on the hit show “9-1-1” and appearing in upcoming projects, including Netflix’s “Zero Day” and “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.”
Loretta Devine – “Gloria Matthews”
“Gloria Matthews,” portrayed by Loretta Devine, was a beauty salon owner and single mother to a teenage son. As her character evolved, she had to come to terms with her ex-husband revealing he is gay, and later finding love with her neighbor, “Marvin King.”
Devine continues to maintain an active profile across film, television, and theater. She recently earned an NAACP Image Award for her role as “Granmuva Ernestine” on the STARZ show “P-Valley.”
Lela Rochon – “Robin Stokes”
The beautiful Lela Rochon plays the young, free-spirited “Robin Stokes.” Though the ambitious insurance executive thrived in her professional career, she struggled with toxic relationships, including being the mistress of a married man. She eventually decides to raise her unborn child alone, while she learned to prioritize her happiness.
Lela Rochon returned to her acting and producing after prioritizing motherhood for several years. Currently, she is starring in and producing the new series “The Family Business: New Orleans.”
Whitney Houston – “Savannah Jackson”
As the final piece to the sister circle, the film introduced “Savannah Jackson,” portrayed by Whitney Houston. A successful and intelligent television producer in her thirties, Savannah relocated to Phoenix in search of a fresh start and true love. Despite her career confidence, she displayed a relatable vulnerability in relationships. Ultimately, her journey was centered on learning to prioritize her happiness without relying on a man.
The world experienced a massive loss in 2012 with the devastating announcement of Whitney Houston’s passing. Although Houston is no longer with us, her influence endures through her timeless music.
Gregory Hines – “Marvin King”
Portrayed by Gregory Hines, “Marvin King” was the charming and supportive neighbor who became Gloria’s love interest. After moving across the street, Marvin compassionately guided Gloria as she navigated personal challenges, supporting her growth and self-acceptance.
Sadly, Gregory Hines passed away in 2003 due to liver cancer. The legendary tap dancer, actor, and singer’s legacy continues to be celebrated today, particularly in the world of tap dance.
Michael Beach – ” John Harris, Sr.”
Portrayed by Michael Beach, “John Harris Sr.” became one of the most disliked husbands on the big screen, serving as the marital opposite of “Bernadine Harris.” His role is the core of Bernadine’s entire storyline, as he chooses to leave his marriage for a white woman, triggering her iconic scene of setting his clothes and car on fire.
Michael Beach remains a very busy actor. He recently appeared in Saw X(2023) and the new Netflix series “Dead Boy Detectives.”He also continues his role in the acclaimed Paramount series, “Mayors of Kingstown.”
Wendell Pierce – “Michael Davenport”
Wendell Pierce played “Michael Davenport,” a co-worker of Robin Stokes and her one-night stand. His character is notable for hilarious awkwardness during their sexual encounter.
Currently, Wendell Pierce stars in the CBS drama “Elsbeth” and is slated to play editor-in-chief Perry White in the upcoming “Superman” movie.
Giancarlo Esposito – “David Matthews”
Giancarlo Esposito played “David Matthews,” who is Gloria’s ex-husband and the father of her son, Tarik. His character was most notable for revealing that he is bisexual and later comes out as gay.
Esposito recently appeared in the AMC series “Parish” and the Netflix series “The Residence,” and appeared in “Captain America: Brave New World and The Electric State”.
Leon Robinson- “Russell”
Legendary actor Leon Robinson plays “Russell,” the long-time married lover of Robin. Their challenging relationship is the central part of Robin’s storyline, as she eventually decides to leave him and raise their child alone.
The former “Temptations” actor, Leon Robinson, is still busy. He recently appeared on the hit television show “The Chi” and is the lead singer and songwriter for his band, Leon and the Peoples, which has released albums and toured extensively.
Forrest Whitaker
Forrest Whitaker truly was the mastermind behind the timeless “Waiting To Exhale” movie. Marking his feature film directorial debut, he was responsible for bringing the compelling story of four women to the screen in a brilliant way.
Whitaker continues to showcase his acting skills as he stars as Bumpy Johnson in the acclaimed MGM series, “Godfather of Harlem.”
