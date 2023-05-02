The Trainwrecks of Met Gala 2023

Entertainment

The Trainwrecks of Met Gala 2023

Many celebs came to slay, others like Lil Nas X, Ice Spice, Kerry Washington and more ...not so much.

By
Amira Castilla
Image for article titled The Trainwrecks of Met Gala 2023
Photo: Sean Zanni / Contributor (Getty Images), Sean Zanni / Contributor (Getty Images), Jamie McCarthy / Staff (Getty Images)

Met Gala Monday has concluded and now it’s time for a moment of reflection. The fashion night of the year was filled with gorgeous gowns and perfectly tailored suits, but you know there are always some people who miss the mark, Black and white. Here are the worst outfits of the evening, sorry to these people.

Ariana DeBose

Image for article titled The Trainwrecks of Met Gala 2023
Photo: John Shearer / Contributor (Getty Images), Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff (Getty Images)

Ariana DeBose in fact did not do the thing. Some would appreciate the pop of color, others would say this look is quite horrid.

Letitia Wright

Image for article titled The Trainwrecks of Met Gala 2023
Photo: Jamie McCarthy / Staff (Getty Images)

Letitia Wright was serving us county mayor chic with this blinged-out collar. Sorry girl, this was not it.

Aurora James

Image for article titled The Trainwrecks of Met Gala 2023
Photo: Jamie McCarthy / Staff (Getty Images)

I think Aurora James chose an outfit for a different event! This was not giving Met Gala, but rather a summer vacation fit. No ma’am.

Ice Spice

Image for article titled The Trainwrecks of Met Gala 2023
Photo: Theo Wargo / Staff (Getty Images)

Now we love Miss Ice Spice but this gown looks like it was thrown on her last minute. For her first Met Gala, a unique outfit would’ve solidified her as a fashion girl, but this completely missed the mark. At least the hair was on point!

Lil Nas X

Image for article titled The Trainwrecks of Met Gala 2023
Photo: Sean Zanni / Contributor (Getty Images), Taylor Hill / Contributor (Getty Images)

I will always give credit for being out of the box, but this kind of sucks. This look from Lil Nas X is widely off-theme, serving more alien superstar than high fashion, but at least we can see his abs!

Erykah Badu

Image for article titled The Trainwrecks of Met Gala 2023
Photo: Mike Coppola / Staff (Getty Images)

What in God’s green earth? The abominable snowman? Oh no, that’s Erykah Badu. What’s going on here? We can always guarantee our girl will raise an eyebrow when it comes to her fashion sense. She didn’t disappoint...well she did, kind of.

Kerry Washington

Image for article titled The Trainwrecks of Met Gala 2023
Photo: Taylor Hill / Contributor (Getty Images)

This look isn’t bad, but it’s just okay. The necklace doesn’t work for this outfit and this silhouette is played out. Love you, Kerry Washington, but it’s boring.

Serena Williams

Image for article titled The Trainwrecks of Met Gala 2023
Photo: Theo Wargo / Staff (Getty Images)

Although Serena Williams made a major life announcement in this outfit (her second pregnancy), the dress was less than nice. The tulle at the bottom is tragic, to say the least.

Mary J. Blige

Image for article titled The Trainwrecks of Met Gala 2023
Photo: Sean Zanni / Contributor (Getty Images)

No Mary! I love the dedication to the boots but this is terrible, terrible, terrible. The makeup is murky, the tailoring is off, and she didn’t look happy to be there.

Quinta Brunson

Image for article titled The Trainwrecks of Met Gala 2023
Photo: Michael Buckner / Contributor (Getty Images)

Quinta Brunson’s hair is fabulous but this dress is one of her worst looks of the year. Quinta has become a fashion girl in the making, but this was the wrong choice.

Janelle Monáe

Image for article titled The Trainwrecks of Met Gala 2023
Photo: Sean Zanni / Contributor (Getty Images), Gilbert Carrasquillo / Contributor (Getty Images), Taylor Hill / Contributor (Getty Images)

Depending on who you ask, Janelle Monáe slayed yet again or took the L. This transforming look on the stairs was a spectacle, and by the time she got inside the event, she was only in a black bathing suit.

Cara Delevingne

Image for article titled The Trainwrecks of Met Gala 2023
Photo: Theo Wargo / Staff (Getty Images)

I think Cara Delevingne’s stylist has beef with her, because what on God’d green earth is she wearing? Cara was close friends with Karl and wanted to look like him, but this is ugly.

Harvey Guillen

Image for article titled The Trainwrecks of Met Gala 2023
Photo: Michael Buckner / Contributor (Getty Images)

If you watched the carpet live, then you saw Harvey Guillen interviewing stars on the carpet. You also saw how hideous and ill-fitting this get-up was. I almost had to close my eyes every time this outfit popped up on my screen.

Florence Pugh

Image for article titled The Trainwrecks of Met Gala 2023
Photo: ANGELA WEISS / Contributor (Getty Images)

Bless Florence Pugh’s heart, her stylist was not feeling her. This feather crown is almost laughable and the dress is simply, bad. Her newly shaved head is badass though!

Rami Malek

Image for article titled The Trainwrecks of Met Gala 2023
Photo: Taylor Hill / Contributor (Getty Images)

Rami Malek looks like he stole this outfit from a flight attendant. Let’s try again next year if you even get invited.

