The Shocking Life and Death Of Soul Singer Marvin Gaye

When it comes to R&B and soul singers, Marvin Gaye is one of the GOATS. Throughout the 1960s and 1970s, he dominated the charts with sexy love songs and soulful hits that called attention to the problems of the world at the time.

But the singer also dealt with a host of personal issues, including drug addiction, depression and an ongoing battle with his father – a Pentecostal preacher who wasn’t a fan of his son’s music. Tragically, their struggle would lead to Gaye’s untimely death right before his 45th birthday.

This is the story of the highs and lows of Marvin Gaye.