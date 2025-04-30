Beyonce's Cowboy Carter Tour Kicked Off With This Viral Moment
The Shocking Life and Death Of Soul Singer Marvin Gaye

Extra
Music

The Shocking Life and Death Of Soul Singer Marvin Gaye

A talented ladies man with a velvety voice, Marvin Gaye dealt with a host of personal demons which led to his untimely death 41 years ago this month

By
Angela Johnson
When it comes to R&B and soul singers, Marvin Gaye is one of the GOATS. Throughout the 1960s and 1970s, he dominated the charts with sexy love songs and soulful hits that called attention to the problems of the world at the time.

But the singer also dealt with a host of personal issues, including drug addiction, depression and an ongoing battle with his father – a Pentecostal preacher who wasn’t a fan of his son’s music. Tragically, their struggle would lead to Gaye’s untimely death right before his 45th birthday.

This is the story of the highs and lows of Marvin Gaye.

Born in D.C.

Marvin Gaye (born Marvin Pentz Gay Jr.) was born on April 2, 1939 in Washington, D.C. His father, Reverend Marvin Gay Sr., was a minister at a local church. As a child, Marvin discovered a passion for music and learned to play the piano and drums at a young age.

Getting Berry Gordy’s Attention

Gaye started out singing gospel music in his father’s church choir. But as he entered his teens, he found he liked R&B a lot more – something that would become a point of contention with his father. In the late 1950s, he went on to join a group called The New Moonglows where his voice eventually caught the attention of Motown Records’ founder Berry Gordy Jr.

Solo Success

Marvin Gaye - I Heard It Through The Grapevine (Lyric Video)

At Motown, Gaye started out singing background vocals and playing drums on recordings for already established acts like The Supremes and Stevie Wonder. But his undeniably smooth voice led him to come into his own as a solo recording artist.

Advertisement

In 1968, Gaye scored his first big hit with “I Heard it Through the Grapevine,” which held its place at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for seven weeks.

“Got to Give it Up”

Got To Give It Up

While Marvin Gaye is known for his love songs, it’s hard to talk about his music without mentioning one of his most popular dance hits, 1965's “Got to Give it Up,” a song that is sure to get an electric slide or a Soul Train line started at any Black family reunion.

Tammi Terrell

Ain’t No Mountain High Enough

Marvin Gaye found his musical match in the talented young singer Tammi Terrell. The pair recorded a series of hits in the mid-1960s, including “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” and “You’re All I Need to Get By.” Although Terrell dealt with a series of personal issues, including an abusive relationship with James Brown, issues with her health ultimately ended her career.

Advertisement

Terrell tragically passed away in 1970 at the age of 24 due to complications from brain cancer. Friends close to Gaye, who delivered a eulogy at her funeral, say he never really got over her death, which ultimately sent him spiraling into depression.

“What’s Going On?”

Marvin Gaye - What’s Going On

At the beginning of the 1970s, Marvin Gaye found himself at a creative crossroads, unable to write love songs when the world was dealing with much more serious issues.

Advertisement

Inspired by his brother Frankie’s experience in the Vietnam War, Marvin released “What’s Going On?” in 1971, an album which included songs that drew attention to the issues of the economy, drugs, race relations and the environment.

“Let’s Get it On”

Marvin Gaye - Let’s Get It On

In August 1973, Marvin Gaye released his 12th studio album “Let’s Get it On.” The album, which included songs like “You Sure Love to Ball,” “Distant Lover” and the sexy title track, solidified Gaye’s position as a sex symbol.

Messy Marriages

But while Marvin Gaye’s voice made him the object of practically every woman’s affection, he was married only twice. His first wife, Anna Gordy was the sister of Motown Records founder Berry Gordy. The unlikely couple had a pretty big age gap, Marvin was 23 and Anna was 41 when they got together. Those close to the couple described the marriage, which lasted between 1963 and 1977, as turbulent.

Messy Marriages

Marvin tied the knot a second time in 1977 with Janis Hunter. Like Anna Gordy, Marvin and his second wife had a big age gap – Hunter was just 17 years old when she met the thirtysomething singer. But this time, Marvin was married, starting an affair with Janis while still married to Anna.

Advertisement

The couple went on to have two children together, Nona and Frankie, but divorced in 1981. In her memoir, “After the Dance,” Janis Hunter Gaye writes about the toll Gaye’s often drug-induced jealousy took on their marriage as well as the affairs she had with two other well-known soul singers – Teddy Pendergrass and Frankie Beverly.

Dealing With Demons

Marvin Gaye experienced lots of success as a singer, but his personal demons, including a battle with depression, a cocaine addiction and financial issues would eventually get the best of him. It has been reported that in the time leading up to his death, Gaye owed nearly $4.5 million in unpaid taxes.

Personal Struggles

Marvin Gaye’s success as an R&B and soul artist was a source of strife between the singer and his father, a Pentecostal preacher who was unhappy that his son was earning a lucrative living as a sex symbol.

“He fancied himself as a prophet and message-giver, and then Marvin became hailed as a voice of his generation, and yet Marvin wasn’t living a Godly life. That seemed so unfair to Reverend Gaye,” said Steve Turner, author of Marvin Gaye’s biography ‘Trouble Man.’

“Sexual Healing”

Marvin Gaye - Sexual Healing (Official HD Video)

Marvin Gaye released his last studio album, “Midnight Love” in 1982, an album full of love songs, including his hit single “Sexual Healing.”

Losing a Legend

On April 1, 1984, the music world lost a legend when Marvin Gaye was tragically shot and killed by his father after an argument between the two men which took place at the family’s home.

According to a report from the Los Angeles County coroner, Gaye died of a ”gunshot wound to the chest” which perforated his heart, lung and liver.

In his memoir, Marvin’s brother Frankie wrote that he held the singer in his final moments and heard him speak these eerie last words:

“I got what I wanted….I couldn’t do it myself, so I made him do it.”

Reverend Gay was sentenced to a six-year suspended sentence and five years probation. He died of pneumonia in 1998.

