The Most Sampled Songs From Black Artists in Music History

Samples continue to be a huge part of our current music culture. Some of the biggest artists in the world have used them to create incredible hit records that have gone on to become classics in their own right.

Advertisement

Kendrick Lamar and Mustard did this with the record “Not Like Us,” which is currently one of the most popular songs in the world. Curiously enough, throughout music history, most of the songs that have been sampled have come from Black artists, including James Brown, Public Enemy, and many others.

With that in mind, let’s look at the most sampled songs from Black artists.