The Most Sampled Songs From Black Artists in Music History

Songs from James, Brown, Public Enemy, and Lyn Collins are among the most sampled tracks ever

By
Noah A. McGee
Photo: Matthew Peyton // Frank Micelotta // Kevork Djansezian (Getty Images)

Samples continue to be a huge part of our current music culture. Some of the biggest artists in the world have used them to create incredible hit records that have gone on to become classics in their own right.

Kendrick Lamar and Mustard did this with the record “Not Like Us,” which is currently one of the most popular songs in the world. Curiously enough, throughout music history, most of the songs that have been sampled have come from Black artists, including James Brown, Public Enemy, and many others.

With that in mind, let’s look at the most sampled songs from Black artists.

The Winstons - “Amen, Brother”

The Winstons - Amen Brother

This 1969 record from The Winstons is the most sampled song in music history. I doubt this DC-based soul group thought their song would be this impactful when they recorded it more than 50 years ago. It’s been used by artists including Tyler, the Creator, N.W.A., and Skrillex.

Lyn Collins - “Think (About It)“

Think (About It)

Lyn Collins’s 1972 record (which was produced by James Brown) has been sampled by several of the most popular rap and R&B artists of the past 40 years, including Snoop Dogg, Kanye West, and Beyoncé.

James Brown - “Funky Drummer”

James Brown - Funky Drummer (Full Version, 1970) - HQ

Get used to seeing James Brown on this list because his records make other appearances here. As he’s the most sampled artist ever, it’s no surprise. Elements of this 1970 song have been used by Public Enemy, Dr. Dre, N.W.A, Mos Def, LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and so many others.

Doug E. Fresh and Slick Rick - “La Di Da Di”

La-Di-da-Di

There aren’t only R&B and soul songs on this list. Some classic rap tracks made it as well. This 1986 record from Doug E. Fresh and Slick Rick has been used by artists in pop, hip-hop, R&B, and many other genres. Artists that have sampled the track include Miley Cyrus, The Notorious B.I.G., Beastie Boys, Naughty By Nature, Color Me Badd, and many more.

Public Enemy - “Bring the Noise”

Bring The Noise

As one of the best hip-hop songs of the 1980s, it’s no surprise that “Bring the Noise” is on here. Some of the genre’s biggest stars have sampled the track, including Ludacris, Eminem, Rakim and De La Soul.

James Brown - “Funky President (People It’s Bad)“

Funky President (People It’s Bad)

James Brown is back. Many artists over the years have borrowed several elements from this song, such as Childish Gambino, Travis Scott, Rick Ross, and Ghostface Killah.

Run-DMC - “Here We Go”

Here We Go (Live at the Funhouse, NYC - 1984)

Public Enemy isn’t the only 1980s rap group to make an appearance on this list. This live performance of Run-D.M.C.’s 1984 has been used by artists across genres, including Isaiah Rashad, BTS, and J Dilla.

Melvin Bliss - “Synthetic Substitution”

Melvin Bliss - Synthetic Substitution (Slayd5000)

This track from Melvin Bliss is a favorite among some of the most talented wordsmiths in hip-hop history and has been sampled by the Wu-Tang Clan, Fabolous, Gang Starr, and Method Man.

Bobby Byrd - “Hot Pants”

Bobby Byrd - Hot Pants ( I’m Coming ) HQ

This track is a favorite among some of the most popular pop artists of the past 30 years and has been sampled by legends such as Madonna and the Spice Girls.

ESG - “UFO”

U.F.O

Although this is not close to their most popular record, this 1981 record from this New York-based Rock and funk band is a favorite among MCs, including Big Daddy Cane, Q-Tip, Nas, and 2Pac.

Funk, Inc. - “Kool Is Back”

Kool Is Back

It feels like fate that a group called Funk, Inc. that made a song titled “Kool Is Back” is on this list. It’s like they knew other artists were going to sample it in the future. Jay-Z, Slick Rick, Salt-N-Pepa, and Kurtis Blow have all used elements of this record over the years.

Skull Snaps - “It’s a New Day”

SKULL SNAPS - It’s A New Day (1973)

Thankfully, the name of this 1970s funk band does not match the sound of their music. Artists such as Common, Linkin Park, Mobb Deep, and The Pharcyde have borrowed elements of this song to create records of their own.

The Soul Searchers - “Ashley’s Roachclip”

The Soul Searchers - Ashley’s Roachclip (1974) - HQ

Coincidentally, the one song from Eric B. and Rakim that is on this list sampled this 1974 track from The Soul Searchers. Many other early rap artists sampled it as well, including Slick Rick, Milli Vailli, Run-DMC, and LL Cool J.

Sly & the Family Stone - “Sing a Simple Song”

Sly & The Family Stone - Sing a Simple Song (Official Audio)

This song also has an interesting list of artists that have sampled it. Naturally, it includes several hip-hop artists like 2Pac, Dr. Dre, KRS-One, and Eazy-E. However, it’s also been used by many R&B artists like Michael Jackson and Adina Howard.

Eric B. & Rakim - “I Know You Got Soul”

I Know You Got Soul

It’s so dope that one of the best songs from Eric B. and Rakim’s classic 1987 album, “Paid in Full,” is on this list. The list of artists that have sampled this song is interesting, as it includes D’Angelo, Aaliyah, and even Keith Sweat.

