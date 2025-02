One of the things that makes Kendrick Lamar’s catalog so enjoyable is his ability to infuse jazz, R&B, and so many other genres into his music. He did it on his legendary diss track, “Not Like Us,” and has done so on several other songs throughout his career.

Here are some of the most obscure and iconic songs Lamar has sampled, everything from James Brown and Luther Vandross to Hiatus Kaiyote and Beach House