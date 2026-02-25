Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude

The Most Handsome & Brilliant Black Men From Every Era

From Barack Obama to Kendrick Lamar, these talented and attractive men wowed society with both their looks and contributions to the world. Let’s take a look!

Photo: Ernst Haas/Ernst Haas/Getty Images; Ethan Miller/Getty Images; Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

It’s easy enough to find attractive men, but locating those who are equally handsome and brilliant—men who command attention in the boardroom and beyond—is a task of a different magnitude. This combination is a hallmark of Black excellence throughout history, from the captivating intellectual Langston Hughes and the powerful, charismatic Congressman Adam Clayton Powell Jr. to modern-day figures like President Barack Obama and beyond.

Suggested Reading

We’re talking about men whose accomplishments are as noteworthy as their striking good looks, with their physical appearance serving as the perfect complement to their contributions to the world. Luckily, many of our favorite Black celebrities and public figures meet this high standard. Prepare yourself! We invite you to take a look, and we won’t blame you if you find yourself humming Salt-n-Pepa’s “Whatta Man” as you read on. Oh, and Happy Black History Month.

Former US President Barack Obama reacts as he leaves 10 Downing Street in central London, on March 18, 2024, following a meeting with Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama, is the most handsome and most academically accomplished presidents we’ve ever had (he’s Ivy-league educated with a J.D. magna cum laude from Harvard Law School and constitutional law expert). His swag is unmatched, his style is next level (we’re still thinking about that tan suit seen around the world), and his care for humanity and public policy that was for the betterment of this country makes him truly a catch from top to bottom.

Martin Luther King Jr.

American clergyman, activist, and prominent leader in the African-American civil rights movement Martin Luther King, Jr., on 24 October 1965. (Photo by Jacques Haillot/Apis/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)

The ultimate face of the civil rights movement, Martin Luther King Jr. Not only was his message for non-violence and fight against injustice powerful, but he was also pretty suave, supremely educated (he held a B.A. from Morehouse College and a Ph.D. from Boston University), an academic and moving writer and handsome—which always makes for a good combination.

Kendrick Lamar

Photo by Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

How many rappers do you know that have earned a Pulitzer Prize for their work all while looking like a teddy bear come to life? We’ll answer that for you. There’s only one and that’s Kendrick Lamar.

Harry Belafonte

Singer/actor Harry Belafonte smoking a cigarette during an interview. (Photo by Ray Fisher/Getty Images)

One thing about the civil rights leaders and influential people from back in the day, they sure knew how to be on the right side of history and do the work all while looking like they came out of JET Magazine. And Harry Belafonte definitely is one of those ones. Merging his Hollywood career with the fight for our rights just doubles his attraction as well.

Langston Hughes

James Mercer Langston Hughes, the an American poet, social activist, novelist, playwright, and columnist from Joplin, Missouri. One of the earliest innovators of the literary art form called jazz poetry, Hughes is best known as a leader of the Harlem Renaissance. Langston Hughes attended Lincoln University from 1926 – 1929. (Lincoln University via Getty Images)

What’s better than a man who has a way with words? A handsome and accomplished man like Langston Hughes who pens poems and pivotal literary works that are looked at as classics to this very day.

Sidney Poitier

TAOS, NM – MAY 1963: Actor and director Sidney Poitier on the set of the movie ‘Lilies of the Field’ for which he won the Academy Award for best actor, in Tuscon, Arizona. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Black actors of today have Sidney Poitier to thank for the sacrifice he made and the road he paved to have us represented onscreen in Hollywood. But what makes him extra charming was the fact that he utilized his platform to speak out on injustices and take part in the civil rights movement all while making history on his own. You truly do love to see it.

Adam Clayton Powell

(Original Caption) Rep. Adam Clayton Powell (D-New York) is shown during his press conference at the Capitol March 30. At the conference, Powell announced he will seek $7 billion for the coming year’s antipoverty program – four times the amount requested by the Johnson administration.

Harlem may be very familiar with Adam Clayton Powell, but the broader Black community nationwide also benefitted from his work to fight racial injustice in the political sphere. The fact that he was debonair and had a commanding presence was just icing on the cake.

Tupac Shakur

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 25: American rapper, songwriter, and actor (1971-1996) Tupac Shakur poses for a portrait during the 1994 Source Awards on April 25, 1994 at the Paramount Theatre in New York, New York. (Photo by Bob Berg/Getty Images)

Though his life was cut short, there’s no denying Tupac Shakur’s influence in hip-hop and how rappers used it as a vehicle to speak to the times and what the Black community was going through. Plus, his aesthetic was everything: the nose ring, the bald head, the megawatt smile. There’s truly no one like Shakur.

Huey P. Newton

Photo by David Fenton/Getty Images)

While the ideals and practices of the Black Panther Party were enticing enough for folks to want to join in on, having a co-founder that looked and spoke like Huey P. Newton was also a pretty persuading selling point. Handsome and down for the cause? Yes and yes!

Malcolm X

ROCHESTER, NY – FEBRUARY 16: Former Nation Of Islam leader and civil rights activist El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz (aka Malcolm X and Malcolm Little) poses for a portrait on February 16, 1965, in Rochester, New York. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

The thing that made civil rights leader Malcolm X so great is that he not only stood on business when it came to fighting for rights and liberties of Black people, but he also made it abundantly clear that our community also needed to look out, respect and care for Black women. That, in addition to his signature red hair and smile, is enough to make anybody want to follow wherever he’s leading.

Prince

LOS ANGELES – MARCH 19: Musician Prince performs onstage at the 36th Annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on March 19, 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

There’s only one man who could change the music landscape all while rocking heels, eyeliner and ruffle shirts and causing women to act completely outside of themselves—and that’s Prince Rogers Nelson.

Michael Jackson

LOS ANGELES – FEBRUARY 28: The 26th Annual Grammy Awards, presented at Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles. Broadcast on CBS television on February 28, 1984. An event recognizing the achievements and talents of singers, musicians, and music industry persons. Pictured is Michael Jackson. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

Now you already know the King of Pop was going to make this list. This man broke barriers in music like no other all while simultaneously having women everywhere passing out, losing their minds and screaming like they’d gone insane just by breathing. Nobody will ever have this type of impact again.

Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari’s British driver Lewis Hamilton looks on during a press conference on the first day of the second Formula One pre-season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir on February 18, 2026. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP via Getty Images)

The fact that Lewis Hamilton is the only Black F1 winner in the industry is one thing. But the fact that he’s one of the most handsome drivers period who has a heart for philanthropy and bringing more diversity into the sport speaks highly of him.

