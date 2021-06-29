The Funk Boutique: The Season Ushers in a Bevy of Star-Studded Collabs—and Ballet

Photo : Getty Images ( Getty Images )

Here are some words the uniformed might use to describe ballet: “awkward,” “formal,” “slow,” “complex”… you get the gist.



Now, imagine a ballet full of beautiful silhouettes, iridescent fabrics and magical movement—that’s what the New York City Ballet (NYCB) will be giving us this fall as they’ve slotted Christopher John Rogers and Esteban Cortázar as the costume designers for this season’s ballet.

Rogers— a CFDA Award winner and one of this year’s finalists for the LMVH Prize, creator of a recent Target collab and designer of Vice President Kamala Harris’ inauguration outfit—can now add costume designer to his list of achievements. “I’ve never done it before,” Rogers tells Women’s Wear Daily, adding, “it’s something I’ve been interested in doing for a while.”

Rogers is known for his use of vibrant colors and bold patterns. He plans to keep his signature style in this year’s costumes but also plans to explore a different design aesthetic. Rogers expresses his excitement to work on layering different fabrics to bring about a—no pun intended—layer of iridescence to his work he hasn’t experimented with yet. “I think it’s a really great way that people all the way in the back row or even the front row can see [the] move[ment].”

The NYCB annual fall fashion gala—initially launched by Sarah Jessica Parker in 2012—will take place on September 30 at Lincoln Center and debut the costumes, new designers and choreographer’s work curated over the previous 18 months.

Though it is the first time Rogers and Cortázar have created costumes, their signature flair for billowing silhouettes and color will “usher in a new era” of diversity in fashion in ballet.