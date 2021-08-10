Can someone come get their mans Frank, because he decided to drop a luxury fashion brand and not another album.



Much like other artists, Frank Ocean has ventured into the luxury fashion industry with the launch of Homer, a brand offering high fashion accessories such as patterned silk scarves and fine jewelry made with recycled sterling silver, hand-painted enamel and 18-karat gold. The line consists of 25 pieces—most of them considered fine jewelry while others broach the category of high jewelry with a price tag of over $1.9 million.

Arguably one of the most low-key artists of his generation, Ocean has been elusive on all fronts since Blonde dropped five years ago, and that same elusive exclusivity is following through to his brand. The only way you can purchase one of these hot ticket items is to go to the brick and mortar store in Manhattan by appointment only or phone them via Signal like someone trying to hide their call history.



(And of course, the official Instagram page has no posts and isn’t following anyone.)

Ocean tells the Financial Times: “…Homer is considered the father of history and history is meant to endure—the same as diamonds and gold—and I know Homer used papyrus, but I’ve always liked the idea of carving history into stone.”

The line starts at $395 and features products such as geometric pendants studded with lab-grown diamonds, an updated version of his mother’s favorite hoops and Ocean has even created his own family crest.



Speaking of, he isn’t the only one in the family now working in fashion or beauty. His mother, Katonya Breaux is the founder of UnSun, the all-inclusive mineral-based sunscreen that has rapidly become a fan favorite.

The 84-page Homer catalog was photographed by Ocean and Tyrone Lebon and might hint at a future Prada collab, as since Prada was the only other brand explicitly featured in the catalogue. Prada and Ocean have collaborated in the past, from Ocean’s 2019 Prada moment at The Met Gala to becoming the label’s new face in January 2020. Hopefully, this means we see a Homer x Prada line in the future. But for now, New Yorkers can head down to 70-74 Bowery in Manhattan to see the goods for yourself.