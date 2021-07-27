The Funk Boutique: The Black Fashion Industry Is Not Only for You...But for Everyone

More often than not, the Olympics opening ceremony is tacky but overwhelmingly bland; an oxymoron, if you will. The ceremony doesn’t always reflect the grace and pure talent that come with being an Olympian—but Telfar Clemens’ “collection” of Liberian Olympic uniforms checks all of the boxes.

The debut of the Olympics “double[d] as a runway show for Telfar.” While the brand has had many drops and collaborations since the pandemic began, this is the first time the designer has presented a show since before 2020. Liberia only has three athletes competing this year, which alone poses as a major moment of speculation, where all eyes are on them. The collection’s flowing fabrics in gold, red, white and navy blue make up the three-person team’s uniforms, ensuring the team will be one to watch.

According to The Root, Telfar—one of this year’s The Glow Up 50 honorees—is both the sponsor and outfitter of the Liberian Olympic team. Going back to his own Liberian heritage, he is honoring his country by showcasing its culture, placing it on a global pedestal.

W reports it was Emmanuel Matadi, one of the Liberian team’s athletes, who presented the idea of Telfar designing the uniforms. It was his “girlfriend’s obsession with Telfar’s bags that gave him the idea to ask the designer.”

The brand believes that fashion is for everyone, and keeping that same mentality, a few of the pieces that debuted at the Olympics will be made available to the public as well as other “more athletic-inspired pieces later this year.”