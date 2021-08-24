“Dance came from the people and should always be delivered back to the people.” — Alvin Ailey
Tremaine Emory—The Glow Up 50 2021 honoree and brilliant mind behind Denim Tears—has just announced a collaboration with legendary sportswear brand, Champion to create a collection fit for the stage—center stage, that is. The two design companies have joined forces to produce a special edition sportswear collection honoring the legacy and work of Alvin Ailey. The Alvin Ailey dance company was founded in 1958, right at the brink of the Civil Rights movement as a “platform for artists and voices that were not being heard.”
Tremaine Emory does something very similar with Denim Tears, using fashion to tell the stories of Black people, expose and suss out the inherited trauma surrounding cotton and reclaim power. With the collection with Champion, titled “Cry/Revelations,” in tribute to two of Ailey’s most famous works,Emory went deep into the depths of the company’s archives to create unique pieces that “shine a spotlight on the legacy of Alvin Ailey,” according to a press release provided to The Root.
The collection is, in a word, extensive. There are letterman jackets and outerwear printed with the dance company’s name and the year it debuted. Additionally, there are trench coats and bucket hats inspired by the Ailey show, Hobo Sapiens—a performance that took place in an alley and follows a man’s path from his youth through middle age. He is joined on set by the R&B music of Stevie Wonder and Billy Preston’s rock and roll. Patterns include bright plaids in red, black and green—signifying the Universal Negro Improvement Association, and more.
The collection will be available for purchase in October.
Naomi Osaka Continues to Stun on the Cover of Women’s Health
The cover story speaks volumes about Osaka’s growing stance on mental health advocacy. In terms of quelling her anxiety, she reveals that she listens to Beyoncé, Rihanna and Saweetie to get her through—which is fitting, as they have all also been making major moves in the fashion world. Osaka also recently founded her own skincare brand Kinló which was made explicitly for people with “skin like [her] own,” according to a press release provided to The Root.
Megan Thee Stallion is Snow[ing] No Mercy
Hot Girl Meg. Tina Snow. Megan Thee Mother Fuckin Stallion is effortlessly graceful on the cover of Essence’s September/October “Global Black Fashion” issue. She is in full “diamond’s drippin’(Cartier)” mode in this cover issue as well decked in a wide range of luxury designers such as Hanifa, Norma Kamali, Bulgari, Dior and more and photographed by Zerina Akers as her alter-ego Tina Snow. The cover is elegant and simple. Megan wears an all-white outfit with simple—albeit very blingy—jewelry, yet the power she holds is so evident in her eyes and posture that there’s no doubt she really is that bitch.
Megan talks with Essence about her highly anticipated new album, musical roots and the political statements behind her work.
I feel like [my new album] will be aggressive. I feel like this project is definitely something very well thought out. This project is me talking my sh—, getting back comfortable with myself, getting back to the Megan that was on the come-up...Every time I make a move, I’m like, “Okay, how can we be better than Megan last month? How can we be better than Megan last year?”
The coveted September/October issue is now available online and in print.
Let’s Talk Skin Nutrition
March 2021 marked the four-year anniversary of Hanahana Beauty—a skincare line with a mission centered around uplifting people of color by protecting their skin. So far, the brand has only ventured into making shea butter lotions and products, however, this month, founder Abena Boamah-Acheampong announced their newest product: Skin Nutrition. Skin Nutrition is a detoxifying mask that, when activated, gently purges toxins from the skin. The sustainably sourced ingredients include kaolin, willowbark, spirulina, hibiscus and maca.
According to Essence, the new mask aims to “introduce a skincare product that is simple and easy to understand”—namely, the concept of congested skin, which not everyone is familiar with. this product aims to educate and rejuvenate.
Cardi B Stays Stuntin’ In Reebok
Cardi B’s highly successful collaboration with Reebok is continuing with a new collection titled “Let Me Be…In My World.” The collection features more footwear and apparel inspired by none other than the iconic landscape of New York City. Similar to earlier collections, the pieces will have a large range of size versatility spanning tightly fitted clothing to oversized and baggy silhouettes, but this season’s palette is maroon, hunter green, pink and white. WWD reports the collection will drop on August 27 alongside the Cardi B Classic Leather Sneaker, which will be available in both women’s and kid’s sizes with the signature platform soles.
Balmain Collaborates With Channel 4 for Paris Fashion Week
Oliver Rousteing, creative director of French fashion house Balmain, and Channel 4 have launched a partnership to produce the five-episode short-form drama series, “Fracture.” The production will showcase Balmain’s fall 2021 collection throughout five 8-minute episodes. It is the first time a major fashion house, or any house, has collaborated in this way.
The details are still under wraps but what we do know is it is centered around a motel named “Le Rêve” and focuses on Mya, a musician played by singer-songwriter Jesse Jo Stark and her family. Other cast members include Charles Melton (Riverdale), Reggie Mantle (13 Reasons Why), Tommy Dorfman and Ajani Russell (Skate’s Kitchen); all will be dressed in Balmain’s Fall 2021 collection.
Well, it’s actually the Garcelle x Roni Blanshay collection, but those Bs just roll right off the tongue. Regardless, Garcelle Beauvais, the first Black woman to be cast on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has taken her love of all things bling to a whole new level. The collection with the New York-based designer has almost 100 pieces, all made with Swarovski crystals and is inspired by Beauvais’ personal glamour. Beauvais reportedly stepped effortlessly into the role of creative director and designer with this new line. “For me, I don’t want to just put my name on something,” she tells Essence. “I selected the stones and discussed shapes to create the mood for the collection.” The collection includes necklaces, bracelets, earrings and rings that range from $100 to $1000 and are now available to purchase.
Baby Dove Announces the Black Birth Equity Fund
It’s been well documented—especially here at The Root—that Black expectant mothers are facing terrifying odds when it comes to delivering safely, dying at three to five times the rate of their white counterparts. Worse, more than half of percent of those losses are preventable, simply by addressing the disparities faced during pre- and post-natal care and delivery. Now, Baby Dove is doing its part to bring awareness and greater equity to Black expectant mothers via the Black Birth Equity Fund.
“At Baby Dove, we believe Black moms have the right to superior care at every step of their journey. But for too long, Black moms have not received the care they deserve, and the consequences are significant—we are committed to helping change that,” says Global Brand Director of Baby Dove, Sally Brown. “Expanding access to doulas through the Black Birth Equity Fund is just the beginning and in partnership with organizations like Black Mamas Matter Alliance, we will work towards systemic change that will improve the birthing journey for Black moms and their babies.”
More from a press release provided to The Root:
As a brand born to provide superior care to new families, Baby Dove is committed to accelerating efforts to close the gap in care and health outcomes for Black mothers and their babies...Beginning today through the end of the year, Black birthing people—Black individuals who will be giving birth—can visit BabyDove.com/BlackMaternalHealth to apply for direct, one-time grants up to $1,300 through the Black Birth Equity Fund to help cover the cost of doula services. Doulas are on the frontlines with expecting moms and can help advocate for better care throughout pregnancy, at the birthing moment, and into the Fourth Trimester. Research shows that with the support of a doula, moms are two times less likely to experience birth complications, four times less likely to have a low-birth-weight baby and are more likely to experience overall positive health outcomes during the birthing journey.
“We are proud to see the Black Birth Equity Fund become available today to Black expectant moms and birthing individuals across the country,” says Angela D. Aina, co-founding executive director at Black Mamas Matter Alliance and Baby Dove Strategic Advisor. “For Black and other traditionally marginalized communities, Doulas have been proven to help reduce health disparities, as well as bridge language and cultural gaps between families and health providers. With notable support from global brands like Baby Dove, we will be able to raise greater awareness of Black maternal health, promote advocacy, and shift culture to support reproductive justice.”
The advancements aren’t just potentially lifesaving but also experience-affirming for new parents, as Baby Dove is also “on a mission to advance care for babies with melanin-rich skin and curly hair,” says the release.
In speaking with parents, Baby Dove recognized that products formulated to deliver the needs of moisture and nourishment for melanin-rich baby skin and curly hair are often unavailable within the baby aisles of mass retailers. In collaboration with Walmart, Baby Dove is proud to introduce the new Baby Dove Melanin-Rich Skin and Curl Nourishment Collection – a full range of skin and hair products specifically developed for babies with melanin-rich skin and coils, curls, and waves. The new Baby Dove collection will be available nationwide exclusively at Walmart and on walmart.com beginning this month.
A limited-edition gift set available exclusively at Walmart and walmart.com has also been created in collaboration with with illustrator Keturah Ariel Nailah Bobo, with 100 percent of profits going to the Black Birth Equity Fund.
