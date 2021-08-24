“Dance came from the people and should always be delivered back to the people.” — Alvin Ailey



Tremaine Emory—The Glow Up 50 2021 honoree and brilliant mind behind Denim Tears—has just announced a collaboration with legendary sportswear brand, Champion to create a collection fit for the stage—center stage, that is. The two design companies have joined forces to produce a special edition sportswear collection honoring the legacy and work of Alvin Ailey. The Alvin Ailey dance company was founded in 1958, right at the brink of the Civil Rights movement as a “platform for artists and voices that were not being heard.”

Tremaine Emory does something very similar with Denim Tears, using fashion to tell the stories of Black people, expose and suss out the inherited trauma surrounding cotton and reclaim power. With the collection with Champion, titled “Cry/Revelations,” in tribute to two of Ailey’s most famous works, Emory went deep into the depths of the company’s archives to create unique pieces that “shine a spotlight on the legacy of Alvin Ailey,” according to a press release provided to The Root.

The collection is, in a word, extensive. There are letterman jackets and outerwear printed with the dance company’s name and the year it debuted. Additionally, there are trench coats and bucket hats inspired by the Ailey show, Hobo Sapiens—a performance that took place in an alley and follows a man’s path from his youth through middle age. He is joined on set by the R&B music of Stevie Wonder and Billy Preston’s rock and roll. Patterns include bright plaids in red, black and green—signifying the Universal Negro Improvement Association, and more.



The collection will be available for purchase in October.