Suddenly all of the fit-and-flare fashion lewks we’ve seen as of late on our 2022 Root 100 honoree finally make sense.

During her opening monologue on the December 3rd edition of Saturday Night Live, actress and overall media maven Keke Palmer revealed that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson.

We’ve grown up watching the Akeelah and the Bee star make her mark ever since she first burst on the scene at age nine, and most recently were blown away by her big screen performance in the Jordan Peele juggernaut, Nope, which has been garnering some big Oscar buzz.

Congratulations are in order, so leave your well wishes for Keke in the comments.