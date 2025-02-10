MAGA Leaders Mad Because Kendrick Lamar's Blackety-Black Super Bowl Message Went Over Their Heads

As Black folks continue to celebrate the subversive and powerful Super Bowl performance delivered by the one and only Kendrick Lamar, MAGA supporters have taken to social media to express their confusion and disapproval regarding the halftime show.

Lamar’s set was a bold statement about the current state of America as President Donald Trump watched live as the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl. Actor Samuel L. Jackson dressed as Uncle Sam and narrated the extravaganza as Lamar brought hyphy culture to televisions across America.

The “GNX” rapper’s Black backup dancers wore red, white and blue which reminded everyone in attendance that despite attacks on diversity, we are and will always be a vital part of this country.

Of course, Trump’s most vocal and visible supporters were perplexed by Lamar’s messaging. Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert took to X to share that she was confused by Lamar’s lyricism. “Tell me I’m not the only one needing subtitles for this!!” the problematic politician wrote.

No one expected Turning Point USA founder and president Charlie Kirk to understand rap music, but he still decided to share his bafflement surrounding to Lamar’s stellar set.

“This music is not my style,” Kirk dryly exclaimed on X. Seeing as the 2024 Republican National Convention boasted performers like Kid Rock and Chris Janson, it’s no surprise that Lamar failed to connect to Trump’s base—and that was the point.

Former North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn suggested that the “Halftime show should have just been @realDonaldTrump dancing to YMCA.” It is unclear if he was actually serious about that.

Donald Trump’s former attorney general pick Matt Gaetz also gave his thoughts on the halftime show. However, the dots he laid out simply don’t connect.

“The halftime show you just watched is clearly the regime’s response to Trump’s historic gains with black men,” Gaetz stated. However, this claim was so inaccurate that X fact-checked him by explaining: “Kendrick Lamar was announced as the halftime show several months before Trump won.”

If there’s one thing MAGA is going to do, it’s whine—and their response to Lamar’s performance means he got his point across.