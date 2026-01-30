Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude

Search

The Biggest Grammy Black Fashion Trainwrecks of ALL TIME

Ahead of the 2026 GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, we’re looking at some of the most outrageous red carpet looks of all time.

By










Published

Getty Images

This weekend, the music industry will honor some of the best albums and songs of the year at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards. But the show isn’t just about the awards and the performances, it’s also about the red carpet, as the most popular artists in every genre will be showing up dressed to impress (hopefully). Because while award shows always deliver fashion hits, there are bound to be a few misses sprinkled in between.

Suggested Reading

Video will return here when scrolled back into view
view video
Fashion Icon Andre Leon Talley’s Best Style Statements

While we wait to see what the stars will wear at the 2026 awards show on Feb. 1, we’re looking back at some of the most ridiculous fashion moments from Grammys shows of the past.

Nicki Minaj – 2011

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 13: Rapper Nicki Minaj attends The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 13, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Dan MacMedan/WireImage)

Rapper Nicki Minaj wore Givenchy Haute Couture to the GRAMMY Awards in 2011. But while the look may have hit on the runway, it was a miss on this red carpet.

CeeLo Green – 2017

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Gnarley Davidson attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

CeeLo Green has never had a problem taking risks on the carpet, but this look at the 2017 GRAMMYs was one of the biggest. We’re not sure if he was going for superhero or life-sized Oscar award with this one.

Pharrell Williams – 2014

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 26: Pharrell Williams attends the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

We love that Pharrell is always pushing the fashion envelope and is doing amazing things as Men’s Creative Director at Louis Vuitton. But weren’t feeling this park ranger-inspired look from the 2014 awards.

Alicia Keys – 2002

Alicia Keys at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

We’re not sure why Alicia Keys added a sheer scarf to her jeans and tank top at the 2002 awards show.

Tayla Parx – 2022

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 03: Tayla Parx attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Tayla Parx’s dinosaur-inspired look at the 2022 awards looked less like fashion and more like a costume.

Lil Kim – 2002

Lil’ Kim (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

Rapper Lil’ Kim wore head to toe Chanel to the 2002 GRAMMYs, but she should have left the helmet at home.

Nicki Minaj – 2012

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 12: Singer Nicki Minaj arrives at the 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at the Staples Center on February 12, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Dan MacMedan/WireImage)

Nicki Minaj made the list again in 2012 for her floor-length gown and cape. But what really takes this look over the top is the guy she has dressed like the Pope on her arm.

Toni Braxton – 2001

Toni Braxton (Photo by Kevin Mazur Archive 1/WireImage)

Toni Braxton left little to the imagination with the barely-there dress she wore on the carpet in 2001.

Billy Porter – 2020

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Billy Porter attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

We love Billy Porter down, but we still can’t make sense of the lampshade-inspired hat he was wearing at the 2020 awards.

Blac Chyna – 2023

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Blac Chyna attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Black Chyna’s 2023 look was part showgirl and part scary.

Joy Villa – 2020

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Joy Villa attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Singer Joy Villa is a known political conservative, but she literally wore her politics on her sleeve when she showed up at the 2020 awards in a Trump 2020 dress.

Tierra Whack – 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: Tierra Whack attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

We love color as much as the next person, but Tierra Whack’s 2019 red carpet look was a lot.

Mary J. Blige – 2004

Mary J. Blige (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage for NARAS)

Mary J. Blige had a fashion miss in 2004, going way overboard with the yellow in her red carpet look.

Straight From The Root

Sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Latest from The Root

The Most Stunning Black Celebrity Weight Loss Transformations With GLP-1s!

The Most Stunning Black Celebrity Weight Loss Transformations With GLP-1s!

Serena Williams and Lizzo are among the Black celebrities who have had amazing weight loss transformations with the help of GLP-1s …
Continue Reading
The Story of Fela Kuti, the Afrobeat Legend With a Dire Message in His Music

The Story of Fela Kuti, the Afrobeat Legend With a Dire Message in His Music

Known by many as the godfather of Afrobeat, Fela Kuti, who was loved by many for his music and his message, will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2026 GRAMMYs …
Continue Reading
Rapper Suspended From Twitch After Allegedly Doing the Unthinkable to Her Dog On Camera

Rapper Suspended From Twitch After Allegedly Doing the Unthinkable to Her Dog On Camera

Folks are dragging rapper Aspen Kartier after she allegedly abused her pet during a Twitch livestream …
Continue Reading
D'Angelo's Son Says He Wasn't Invited to Grammys' Tribute to His Late Father—And the Academy Just Responded

D’Angelo’s Son Says He Wasn’t Invited to Grammys’ Tribute to His Late Father—And the Academy Just Responded

Despite a major Grammys tribute planned for the late D’Angelo Sunday, his son Michael Archer Jr. says he received zero invitations to attend …
Continue Reading
Jasmine Crockett Gives Devastating Account of Viral 5-Year-Old's Living Conditions at ICE Facility

Jasmine Crockett Gives Devastating Account of Viral 5-Year-Old’s Living Conditions at ICE Facility

Rep. Jasmine Crockett expressed serious concerns about living conditions inside the notorious ICE detention center where Liam Ramos is being held …
Continue Reading
Wild New Development As the Feds Search for Gervonta Davis

Wild New Development As the Feds Search for Gervonta Davis

Gervonta Davis is no longer a fugitive. U.S. Marshals tracked down the boxing star in Miami after a two-week search. Here’s what we know now …
Continue Reading
Philly Dad Stabbed to Death While Teaching His Sons How to Ride Bike, Now His Family Demands Justice

Philly Dad Stabbed to Death While Teaching His Sons How to Ride Bike, Now His Family Demands Justice

A Philadelphia father died after an alleged altercation with his child’s mother’s boyfriend while teaching his three young sons how to ride their bikes …
Continue Reading
Anthony Joshua Delivers a Heartbreaking Message About His Fatal Car Accident

Anthony Joshua Delivers a Heartbreaking Message About His Fatal Car Accident

Famed boxer Anthony Joshua and his trainers and friends were all caught up in a deadly car crash in NIgeria in December …
Continue Reading
Who Is Tom Homan? Trump’s 'Border Czar' Sent to Take Over ICE Operations in Minneapolis

Who Is Tom Homan? Trump’s ‘Border Czar’ Sent to Take Over ICE Operations in Minneapolis

Here’s everything you should know about White House border czar Tom Homan ahead of his ICE takeover in Minneapolis …
Continue Reading
Dark Skinned Black Men Weren't Considered Sexy...Until One Man Changed The Game

Dark Skinned Black Men Weren’t Considered Sexy…Until One Man Changed The Game

OPINION: The discussion about colorism in our community has largely centered on the experience of dark-skinned Black women. But this one chocolate brother changed everything for Black men …
Continue Reading
The Wild Story of How Kim Kardashian Said Wesley Snipes Saved Her Life—And What Happened After

The Wild Story of How Kim Kardashian Said Wesley Snipes Saved Her Life—And What Happened After

Kim Kardashian is sharing a little-known story about meeting Wesley Snipes as a teenager and described how he “schooled” her years ago! …
Continue Reading
Eve <i>Finally</i> Gets Her Grammy Flowers For a Nearly 30-Year-Old Verse!

Eve Finally Gets Her Grammy Flowers For a Nearly 30-Year-Old Verse!

More than 25 years after the song’s release, rapper Eve is being honored by the Grammys for her verse on a hit song by the Roots! …
Continue Reading
WATCH: White Man Rams His Cart Into Black Woman, Messes Around and Finds Out

WATCH: White Man Rams His Cart Into Black Woman, Messes Around and Finds Out

After a white man was captured on video ramming a Black woman with his cart in Walmart, he messed around and found out…quickly! …
Continue Reading
Detroit Mom Who Made Fake Bomb Threats Because Her Teen Was Rejected From School Play Learns Fate

Detroit Mom Who Made Fake Bomb Threats Because Her Teen Was Rejected From School Play Learns Fate

Crystal Royster of Detroit decided if her daughter couldn’t participate in her school’s play, NOBODY was! Now, she’s facing the consequences of her actions …
Continue Reading
Fed Agents Arrest Don Lemon and Three Others -- and They're All Black

Fed Agents Arrest Don Lemon and Three Others — and They’re All Black

Don Lemon’s attorney has confirmed he’s been arrested after covering a peaceful anti-ICE protest in St. Paul, Minn …
Continue Reading
Will A$AP Rocky Run for Mayor of New York City? Here's What We Know

Will A$AP Rocky Run for Mayor of New York City? Here’s What We Know

Rapper A$AP Rocky may have a lot going on in his life, but he’s apparently setting his sights on an even bigger goal in the political sphere! …
Continue Reading
Candace Owens Pulls This Shady Move Against Erika Kirk That Has Black Folks Giving Side-Eyes

Candace Owens Pulls This Shady Move Against Erika Kirk That Has Black Folks Giving Side-Eyes

In the latest saga between Candace Owens and Erika Kirk, the podcaster is questioning Erika’s shady reaction to Charlie Kirk’s memorial …
Continue Reading
Kevin Durant Finally Responds to THAT Viral Photo of His Ashy Legs!

Kevin Durant Finally Responds to THAT Viral Photo of His Ashy Legs!

The internet has been ruthless for years when it comes to Kevin Durant after a picture of his ashy leg went viral! Now, he’s clapping back …
Continue Reading
New Alex Pretti Video Exposes the 'Perfect Victim' Bias Black Folks Are Used To

New Alex Pretti Video Exposes the ‘Perfect Victim’ Bias Black Folks Are Used To

As tensions rise in Minneapolis, Alex Pretti, Renee Good, George Floyd, Keith Porter Jr. are examples of the consequences of the “perfect victim” trope …
Continue Reading
Why Marvel's 'Wonder Man' is So Relatable to Black People

Why Marvel’s ‘Wonder Man’ is So Relatable to Black People

As Marvel’s Wonder Man, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is a superhero chasing his big dreams— and it’s resonating HARD with Black viewers! …
Continue Reading