The Biggest Grammy Black Fashion Trainwrecks of ALL TIME

This weekend, the music industry will honor some of the best albums and songs of the year at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards. But the show isn’t just about the awards and the performances, it’s also about the red carpet, as the most popular artists in every genre will be showing up dressed to impress (hopefully). Because while award shows always deliver fashion hits, there are bound to be a few misses sprinkled in between.

While we wait to see what the stars will wear at the 2026 awards show on Feb. 1, we’re looking back at some of the most ridiculous fashion moments from Grammys shows of the past.

Nicki Minaj – 2011

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 13: Rapper Nicki Minaj attends The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 13, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Dan MacMedan/WireImage)

Rapper Nicki Minaj wore Givenchy Haute Couture to the GRAMMY Awards in 2011. But while the look may have hit on the runway, it was a miss on this red carpet.

CeeLo Green – 2017

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Gnarley Davidson attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

CeeLo Green has never had a problem taking risks on the carpet, but this look at the 2017 GRAMMYs was one of the biggest. We’re not sure if he was going for superhero or life-sized Oscar award with this one.

Pharrell Williams – 2014

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 26: Pharrell Williams attends the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

We love that Pharrell is always pushing the fashion envelope and is doing amazing things as Men’s Creative Director at Louis Vuitton. But weren’t feeling this park ranger-inspired look from the 2014 awards.

Alicia Keys – 2002

Alicia Keys at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

We’re not sure why Alicia Keys added a sheer scarf to her jeans and tank top at the 2002 awards show.

Tayla Parx – 2022

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 03: Tayla Parx attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Tayla Parx’s dinosaur-inspired look at the 2022 awards looked less like fashion and more like a costume.

Lil Kim – 2002

Lil’ Kim (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

Rapper Lil’ Kim wore head to toe Chanel to the 2002 GRAMMYs, but she should have left the helmet at home.

Nicki Minaj – 2012

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 12: Singer Nicki Minaj arrives at the 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at the Staples Center on February 12, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Dan MacMedan/WireImage)

Nicki Minaj made the list again in 2012 for her floor-length gown and cape. But what really takes this look over the top is the guy she has dressed like the Pope on her arm.

Toni Braxton – 2001

Toni Braxton (Photo by Kevin Mazur Archive 1/WireImage)

Toni Braxton left little to the imagination with the barely-there dress she wore on the carpet in 2001.

Billy Porter – 2020

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Billy Porter attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

We love Billy Porter down, but we still can’t make sense of the lampshade-inspired hat he was wearing at the 2020 awards.

Blac Chyna – 2023

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Blac Chyna attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Black Chyna’s 2023 look was part showgirl and part scary.

Joy Villa – 2020

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Joy Villa attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Singer Joy Villa is a known political conservative, but she literally wore her politics on her sleeve when she showed up at the 2020 awards in a Trump 2020 dress.

Tierra Whack – 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: Tierra Whack attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

We love color as much as the next person, but Tierra Whack’s 2019 red carpet look was a lot.

Mary J. Blige – 2004

Mary J. Blige (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage for NARAS)

Mary J. Blige had a fashion miss in 2004, going way overboard with the yellow in her red carpet look.