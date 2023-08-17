The Best Songs Grammy-Award-Winning Singer Jon Batiste Has Ever Released

The Best Songs Grammy-Award-Winning Singer Jon Batiste Has Ever Released

Ahead of the release of Batiste’s next studio album, World Music Radio, we look back at his best records.

Noah A. McGee
Image for article titled The Best Songs Grammy-Award-Winning Singer Jon Batiste Has Ever Released
Photo: Emman Montalvan

Rejoice! Grammy-award-winning singer Jon Batiste is back, and he brought more creative, inspired, and unique music with him. His next studio album, World Music Radio, is set to release on Friday, and after releasing the singles Calling Your Name and “Drink Water,” music listeners worldwide couldn’t be more excited.

With that in mind, The Root thought going through some of the best songs in his already successful career would be a good idea. It wasn’t easy, but here are some of the records we picked.

What songs would you put on our list?

”FREEDOM”

Jon Batiste - FREEDOM

How could we not start with this banger of a song? It has a catchy hook, Batsiste’s voice is captivating and it has a universal message. His excitement and enthusiasm for music ooze out on this track. It combines all of the elements that Jon has come to master, including gospel, jazz, funk, and soul.

“It’s All Right”

It’s All Right

One of the things that made “Soul” such a great animated movie was the score, and no song stood out more than Jon Batiste’s “It’s All Right.” Featuring his amazing vocals and beautiful pianos, it’s no surprise that this song is loved by all generations of music listeners.

“I NEED YOU”

Jon Batiste - I NEED YOU

Similarly to many other tracks on WE ARE, this song expresses all the best parts of Jon’s style as a musician. The upbeat production, his energetic voice, and the relatable lyrics. “And I never put down that pork chop and salt” hit home for me considering I’m a southern guy myself who loves pork chops.

“WE ARE”

Jon Batiste - WE ARE (Visualizer)

“WE ARE” is a powerful song that is emblematic of the times we’re currently living in. The track includes Batiste’s high school band and many members of his family. It powerfully expresses all the feelings Batiste was trying to get across his entire 2021 album in one song.

“CRY”

Jon Batiste - CRY (Lyric Video)

Okay, I promise the whole list won’t be filled with tracks from WE ARE but there’s a reason it was beloved by all when it came out in March 2021. This song is incredibly human and hears Jon just being honest about expressing his emotions. It’s not filled with instruments like other songs, it’s just drums, a guitar, and his amazing voice.

“Home”

Cory Wong // Home (feat. Jon Batiste)

Alright, now we’re getting into some deep cuts in Jon’s long discography. This track is from Batiste’s collaborative jazz album with Cory Wong, Meditations. One thing that’s often forgotten about Jon is that he is an amazing musician and this track displays it better than no other.

“What a Wonderful World”

Jon Batiste - What A Wonderful World

Yes, I know it’s a cover of Louis Armstrong’s 1968 track, but it’s hard to deny the justice he gave to it. His soft voice floats over the pianos he’s playing. It’s truly a beautiful rendition of an already amazing song.

“Sunny Side of the Street”

Sunny Side of the Street

This song is an example of Jon Batiste’s growth, evolution, and talent as an artist. This jazzy track from his 2013 album, Jaxx Is Now, is just a nice light-hearted track that sounds more like it came out in the 1950s than just a decade ago.

“Don’t Stop”

Jon Batiste - Don’t Stop (Official Video)

Nothing too complex about this song. It’s just an alluring love song that expresses his admiration and affection for his partner. It’s a very sweet and intimate track.

“Saint James Infirmary Blues”

Saint James Infirmary Blues

I don’t think people who aren’t musicians understand how difficult it is to play the piano and sing a song in tune at the same time. Jon Batiste does it as well as anyone in the current music landscape. I love how as the track goes on, more instruments are added to the song, and Batiste’s voice is as smooth as can be.

“ADULTHOOD”

ADULTHOOD

Back to WE ARE. This is Jon Batiste at his soulful best. Assisted by BJ the Chicago Kid, who is a talented singer in his own right, this is just a smooth track that is perfect for playing on a sunny day. Do you feel like bobbing your head? Play this track.

“Tell the Truth”

Jon Batiste - TELL THE TRUTH (Visualizer)

Yeah, this song is a banger. I love the occasional “Alright” and “No Lie” that is said throughout the track. Makes it sound like a song from a 70s Motown group. It’s a fun update track that will make your parents want to move on the dance floor.

“Higher”

Jon Batiste - “Higher” Live Performance | Vevo

I always love a good live album, and that’s what Jon Batiste gave you with his 2019 record, Chronology of a Dream: Live At the Village Vanguard. Just watched the above video and you’ll see freaking good he is a play the piano. Just put him in a room with one and he’ll make magic.

“Meditation”

Meditation

Yeah I know, it’s a long listen. But this 10-minute track will have you lost in its instrumental brilliance. Just put it on while you are working or meditating and enjoy Batiste’s piano and Wong’s guitar.

“Redbeans”

Redbeans

This track is for the OG Jon Batiste fans. It was released on his 2005 album, Times in New Orleans. The title of the track already had me pulled in considering I grew up on red beans and rice. The fact that it’s a dope jazz song just makes me love it even more.

”My Little Suede Shoes”

My Little Suede Shoes (Live)

Originally recorded by Charlie Parker in 1951, Jon Batiste gave new life to this track and made it song like a song you would hear walking down Bourbon Street on a beautiful afternoon.

”Drop Away”

Drop Away

Unlike many songs from Jon Batiste’s early discography, this track has less of a jazz feel and sounds much more alternative. I love that even a decade ago, he was taking risks with his music.

