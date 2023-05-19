Graduation season is upon us and what better way to celebrate this milestone than with a Black ass playlist. Once you toss that cap in the air, it’s time to gather your closest friends who both twerk and two-step. Here are songs that are absolutely necessary for the post ceremony turn up.
Beyoncé, “Before I Let Go”
Queen Bey blessed the world with this absolutely fantastic Maze & Frankie Beverly cover. Not only does her version of “Before I Let Go” pay homage to original, it features an array of moves for new grads to try out including swag surfing and “work the middle ‘til it hurt a little.”
Drake, “God’s Plan”
Drake’s famous video for “God’s Plan” included him giving away a million dollars to people all over Miami, proving that generosity pays off. This sentiment makes the track an excellent graduation song for graduates as they chart out their next major life step.
Mary J. Blige, “Just Fine”
Three 6 Mafia, “Stay Fly”
Even though Three 6 Mafia’s “Stay Fly” was released nearly 20 years ago, it remains the ultimate anthem for those who can’t help but effortlessly brag. Getting that diploma wasn’t an easy feat and this track reiterates how dope an individual must be to have obtained it.
Teyana Taylor, “Made It”
Teyana Taylor’s “Made It” feels more like a victory lap than a song and perfectly sums up the student experience. The track is a beautiful ode to how hard work truly pays off; Taylor also used the video to honor women graduates of color.
Juvenile, “Back That Azz Up”
Juvenile’s “Back That Azz Up” isn’t just a club staple, but it’s also the perfect post-graduation turn up song. The epic intro gives you just enough to tear off that gown and drop it low for the ‘99 and the 2000.
Big Sean, “Blessings”
Big Sean’s “Blessings” is all about gratitude for how far he’s come in life. On the track, he raps: “Blessings on blessings on blessings/Look at my life man that’s lessons on lessons on lessons.” Not only can students relate, but they can reflect about what they’ve learned so far on their journey.
Notorious B.I.G, “Juicy”
One of Biggie’s most powerful themes is about becoming something out of nothing. On “Juicy,” the late emcee rapped: “I made the change from a common thief/To up close and personal with Robin Leach.” That remarkable transformation encapsulates the dreams that many graduates are aiming for as well.
Kelis feat. Too Short, “Bossy”
Nipsey Hussle, “Last Time That I Checc’d”
The late rapper Nipsey Hussle made an unforgettable banger on the YG-assisted “Last Time That I Checc’d.” On the track, the Crenshaw native talked about what it took for his talent to not only be recognized, but rewarded. Surely, this resilience resonates on graduation day.
Lizzo, “About Damn Time”
Lizzo isn’t just the queen of body positivity but positivity period! Her track “About Damn Time” is a fun and irresistible track about being “way too fine to be this stressed.” Graduates know this feeling quite well and can dance to the pop star’s song about turning up taking precedence over worrying.