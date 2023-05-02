Teyana Taylor Brought Chic-Fil-A to the Met Gala and That's the Type of Carrying On I Like to See

On Monday, the world of fashion and entertainment collided in New York City for the 75th annual Met Gala, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Notable names and faces were in the building, including Quinta Brunson, Cardi B., Viola Davis, Janelle Moane, and of course the Met Gala Carpet Queen herself, Rihanna. Actress, singer and multi-hyphenate creative Teyana Taylor also graced the place with her presence, sporting a chic look by Thom Browne which paid an on-point homage to Karl Lagerfield (the late designer and his impact was the central theme of the night’s events ). But it wasn’t just Taylor’s look that got people talking.

Advertisement

When it was time for food to be served, instead of indulging in the oft- minuscule fancy feastings provided at swanky events like this, the A Thousand and One star opted for a meal of her own. N amely, Chic-Fil-A, which she somehow snuck into the venue.

Rapper Pusha T, who was seated next to her, posted videos of her chowing down on nuggets and French fries to his Instagram stories before fellow superstar (ha!) Usher came by to joke around with her. And you know what? I don’t blame her one bit! Here’s why:

31% Off MeoWant Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box Poop-be-gone

This automatic cat litter box has multiple sensors to protect your pets, and can be activated from afar using the AIRPET app to clean up any messes your cat, or cats, have made. Buy for $480 from Amazon Advertisement

Events like that are usually—to be frank—long as hell. And the food options are either too fancy to be enjoyed or the portion sizes are too small to be savored. That’s why Taylor isn’t in the wrong here because she was smart enough to think ahead—a nd she’s not alone.

Advertisement

In fact, during my first-ever attendance at this year’s Oscars, I smuggled in a small bag of Cheez-Its in my purse because I knew the three-hour- long ceremony was going to be a task to get through. And before you ask: N o, the security guard didn’t throw them away. In fact, she laughed and politely put them back in my purse before telling me to enjoy the show. Consequently, I got to enjoy them throughout the night before we were later ushered into the Governor’s Ball where a vast array of food was available for consumption.

But if I hadn’t had the foresight to bring those Cheez-Its, nor gotten an invite to the Ball, my stomach would’ve been making all sorts of sounds during the ceremony—which would’ve made for an unpleasant yet fully preventable accessory to my look that night. It’s called self-preservation people!

Advertisement

Teyana, don’t let anybody shame you! We see each other, sis. W e see each other.