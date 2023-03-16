The Ticket Prices For Drake’s ‘It’s All A Blur' Tour Has Black Twitter in Shambles

When Drake announced the It’s All Blur Tour, fans were excited that they’d have another chance to see the most popular rapper in the world perform again.

Drake on tour with Her Loss collaborator 21 Savage? Of course, fans were ecstatic. Champagnepapi hasn’t been on tour since 2018 and has dropped multiple albums between that time including Certified Lover Boy, Honestly, Nevermind and Her Loss.

Furthermore, Drake recently hinted at retirement during an interview with fellow rapper Lil Yachty. So fans are trying to see the Canadian MC before he walks away from the genre for good.

Advertisement

But, those feelings of happiness and excitement quickly turned into feelings of shock and confusion on Wednesday when fans were able to look at the prices for presale tickets.

Even though general public tickets go on sale Friday, fans are trying to secure their seats as early as possible. But, as soon as many took a look at the prices, and saw that tickets are going for as high as $1,000, fans did not have second thoughts about voicing their frustration and dismay on social media.



Black Twitter reacts to ticket prices for Drake tour

When Black Twitter collectively feels something is outrageous, everyone is going to make their feelings known.

Advertisement

This Drake tour was announced weeks after Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour was announced. Fans just had to spend an arm and a leg just to secure a place on that tour, now they have to do it again for Drake, and they’re not happy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

That’s just a tiny fraction of the tweets that voiced their shock and anger over ticket prices. Hopefully, many of those fans (including myself) will have a better chance on Friday when general sale tickets are available.

