The Best Black Super Bowl Halftime Performances of the Modern Era, Ranked

The Super Bowl Halftime Show is a big stage. The hype, expectations and attention isn’t for everyone. You have to be a certain caliber of entertainer to even consider it. Over the years, we’ve seen unforgettable performances from Beyonce, Prince, The Weeknd and Rihanna. Everyone handles the moment differently, but some are better suited for the extra hot spotlight than others. As Usher prepares to take his turn as the Super Bowl Halftime Show headliner, let’s look back at some of the best Black performers to take center stage at the big game.

