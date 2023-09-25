The Internet Is Already Making Plans for Usher’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Even when you move through life with the confidence of Usher, sometimes you have to shoot your shot to make things happen. Back in April, the Confessions singer said he’d “be a fool to say no” to the Super Bowl Halftime Show gig. Now, he’s getting his wish, as it was announced on Sunday that the “Yeah” singer will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show at Super Bowl 58 on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas, Nev.



“It’s happening. Obviously a legacy. But more than anything the fact that this is the most grand stage to ever play on,” Usher told Apple Music 1. “Those 13 minutes mean everything. Been on my bucket list for a long time. Just the excitement in this moment to really be able to savor this moment. You remember the first time you ever heard your record play on the radio. You remember the first time you ever heard your voice on a format or radio. This is like that for me….I’m very, very happy.”

In terms of special guests, he’s obviously not revealing anything yet. In fact, R&B legend is opening it up to fans for suggestions of who they want to see on stage with him,

“I’ve collaborated with a lot of incredible artists throughout the years,” he said. “If anything, I like the socially engaged world. I like to hear who you think would be a great guest to complement this.”

Well, since you asked Usher, I’m guessing we’re definitely going to see Lil Jon and Ludacris for “Yeah,” possibly Alicia Keys for “My Boo,” and maybe Justin Bieber for “Somebody to Love (remix).” But the one person you absolutely need to bring out, because it will set Black Twitter on fire, is Keke Palmer. After all the controversy, if she’s not on stage at some point, you’ve really missed out on an unforgettable moment.

As far as the set list goes, my talented colleague, fellow Entertainment Writer Shanelle Genai, already let you know that we’re looking forward to hearing: “Superstar;” “U Don’t Have to Call;” “Love In This Club;” “Caught Up;” “OMG;” “Don’t Waste My Time;” “Confessions, Pt II;” “Nice & Slow;” “U Remind Me;” “My Boo;” “Lovers and Friends” (without Luda and Lil Jon); and “Yeah” (with Luda and Lil Jon). These are all fantastic choices, and I’m only adding “Burn,” because Usher would kill those vocals and the song is the perfect catalyst for spectacular stage design and pyro. As excited as the My Way artist is, his fans are celebrating and already making Super Bowl plans on social media.

After the Miami Dolphins’ 70-point beatdown of the Denver Broncos on Sunday, one fan is ready to see both their favorites at the big game writing, “So… we got Usher AND the Dolphins at the Super Bowl? Oh yeah. I’m there.”

Another fan made it clear what classics they need to hear on game day, tweeting, “My Usher Set list for the Super Bowl would have to include: Yeah!, Burn, Bad Girl, Lil Freak, OMG, Confessions, Good Kisser, and No Limit.”

Apparently, there are some uninformed people who don’t realize the “You Make Me Wanna…” singer has been dropping music since the early ‘90s. Luckily, one user set everyone straight, writing, “saying usher doesn’t have enough hits/isn’t popular enough to preform at the super bowl isn’t crazy to y’all??? like USHER ? USHER RAYMOND ?”

Another person celebrated the star’s longevity, writing, “people shitting on the fact Usher is the superbowl halftime act saying “what’s he gonna perform” you are embarrassing yourself, with a DIAMOND album and 9 albums and some of the most recognisable songs ever.. baby ur singing along to his songs in the club without even knowing it.”

Rihanna’s inventive floating stages and pregnancy announcement certainly left Usher with big shoes to fill, but as one of the most talented entertainers in the business, I have no doubt that he’s already in the lab cooking up something legendary. Super Bowl 58 airs Sunday, Feb. 11 on CBS.