Legends mingled with up and coming hitmakers at the 2022 American Music Awards, and as usual, the event provided stars a chance to get creative with their looks. On Sunday night, Black artists from R&B, hip-hop and country took over the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. No need to spend your morning desperately searching for the best red carpet looks from the 2022 AMAs, because we’ve gathered them all right here.
Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi
Fresh off being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Lionel Richie received the Icon Award at the 2022 AMAs.
Wayne Brady
Wayne Brady looking laid back before he hits the stage to host the show.
Kelly Rowland
Singer/actress Kelly Rowland found herself in one of the night’s most controversial moments, when she tried to calm the audience as they booed Favorite Male R&B Artist winner Chris Brown.
Smokey Robinson
Smokey was on hand to honor longtime friend Lionel Richie.
Jimmie Allen
Country star Jimmie Allen was one of the many artists who paid tribute to Icon Award-winner Lionel Richie.
Muni Long
Recent Grammy-nominee Muni Long couldn’t top megastar Beyoncé in the Favorite Female R&B Artist category.
Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts
The Rookie Feds star Niecy Nash-Betts with her wife and occasional guest star Jessica Betts.
D-Nice
The master of the perfect party mix, DJ D-Nice.
Latto
Between being nominated and presenting, it was a “Big” night for rapper Latto.
Lucky Daye
Favorite Male R&B Artist nominee Lucky Daye is set to breakthrough at several awards shows, including the 2023 Grammys.
Ari Lennox
Ari Lennox got to show off her amazing voice during the “We Are the World” portion of the Lionel Richie tribute.
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Abbott Elementary Emmy-winner Sheryl Lee Ralph once again wins the red carpet.
Folake Olowofoyeku
Bob Hearts Abishola star Folake Olowofoyeku glams it up.
GloRilla
The Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist nominee was joined on-stage by Cardi B for a surprise performance of “Tomorrow 2.”
