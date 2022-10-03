The Real Housewives of New York City would’ve almost gotten a bit more real had the addition of rapper Remy Ma came to fruition.

According to TMZ, the “Shether” rapper was in talks to become the first rapper-turned-housewife as her name was thrown in the ring by current RHONY star Eboni K. Williams. But unfortunately for Remy, because she technically lives in New Jersey and not the Big Apple, those conversations ended. The show, which recently ended it’s 13th season with very low ratings per Variety, is in the process of getting revamped, as explained by Andy Cohen earlier this year.

“You know that we’re at a crossroads for RHONY. We’ve spent a lot of time figuring out where to go. And the plan that we’ve come up with, I think, is a real gift to the fans,” Cohen said. “ There are thousands of stories to tell here. This is the most multicultural, diverse, and energetic and exciting city in America: We are searching for a multicultural group of friends who really best reflect the most exciting city in the country. We’re looking for a group of women who are real friends, and who are of diverse backgrounds, races and religions.”

There’s no doubt that adding someone like Remy or the equivalent would do well to boost that particular franchises diversity and ratings. (If you needed proof of that, just look at the positive uptick in ratings and viewership for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills/RHOBH franchise after they added Garcelle Beauvais and RHONY after the addition of Eboni K. Williams.)

However, it’s not all slow walking and sad singing for Remy. The “Wake Me Up” rapper is currently gearing up to release an EP soon, so her time and talents are definitely still being used positively. If the RHONY are hellbent on having a rapper-turned-housewife on the show though, who would you want to see? Drop your picks in the comments!