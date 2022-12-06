We may earn a commission from links on this page.

On Tuesday, nominees for the 2023 Critics Choice Awards TV were revealed.

Landing at the number one spot at the top of the class was ABC’s Abbott Elementary, which racked up six nominations in total: Quinta Brunson, show creator and star, for Best Actress in a Comedy Series; Tyler James Williams and Chris Perfetti for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series; and Janelle James and Emmy-winner Sheryl Lee Ralph for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

As far as the rest of the Blackity-black nominees go, they’re listed as followed:

Best Drama Series - Euphoria

Best Actor in a Drama Series - Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series - Ismael Cruz Córdova (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power); Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)

Best Actress in a Drama Series - Zendaya (Euphoria)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series - Audra McDonald (The Good Fight)

Best Comedy Series - Abbott Elementary

Best Actor in a Comedy Series - Keegan Michael-Key (Reboot)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series - Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series - Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary); Renée Elise Goldsberry (Girls5eva)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series - Janelle James, Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television - Samuel L. Jackson (The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television - Dominique Fishback (The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey); Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer–Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Best Talk Show - The Amber Ruffin Show

Best Comedy Special - Jerrod Carmichael (Rothaniel)

In a statement sharing the nominees, Critics Choice Association TV Branch co-president Ed Martin said via Deadline:

“As we embark on holding the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards, we are amazed by the wealth of remarkable television programs that were considered to become this year’s nominees. Clearly, the industry has rebounded in a big way. We look forward to honoring the year’s finest shows and performances at the upcoming awards ceremony.”

The 2023 Critics Choice Awards TV airs live from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m . ET on the CW. For the complete list of nominees, visit criticschoice.com.