You know how much we love books at The Root. And from historical fiction to stunning sci-fi, 2022 hit us with so many amazing works of fiction from Black authors. So when we were asked to put together a list of our favorites, we had plenty of great books to choose from.

If you’re looking for a good book to curl up with this holiday season, check out our favorite Black fiction from 2022. Do have a favorite you think we missed? Drop it in the comments.