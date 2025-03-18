Take a Look Inside L.A. Reid's Unbelievable Mansion on the Market... Again

Despite L.A. Reid being a musical genius, he just can’t seem to get rid of his Bel Air mansion. After multiple failed attempts at selling this gorgeous seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom palace, the three-time Grammy Award winner is trying his luck again and putting the mansion back on the market.

Reid’s home is now listed at a whopping $17.5 million, according to it’s online listing. Because the 11,000 square feet home is jam packed with a home theater, outdoor kitchen, 300-bottle wine cellar, gym, and much more, it’s almost puzzling why no one has snatched it from the market yet. The home was built in 2014.

The 67-year-old legend previously served as CEO of Epic Records, The Island Def Jam Music Group, and Arista Records. So now, let’s take a look at the mansion that more than likely hosted some of your favorite musical stars over the years!