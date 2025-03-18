Tina Turner Dies At 83: Her Life Through The Decades
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Take a Look Inside L.A. Reid's Unbelievable Mansion on the Market... Again

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
© 2025 G/O Media
Music

Take a Look Inside L.A. Reid's Unbelievable Mansion on the Market... Again

Reid first listed his home in 2019, then again in 2023. Now, he's putting it back on the market for $17.5 million.

By
Phenix S Halley
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Take a Look Inside L.A. Reid&#39;s Unbelievable Mansion on the Market... Again
Photo: Gabe Ginsberg, realtor.com (Getty Images)

Despite L.A. Reid being a musical genius, he just can’t seem to get rid of his Bel Air mansion. After multiple failed attempts at selling this gorgeous seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom palace, the three-time Grammy Award winner is trying his luck again and putting the mansion back on the market.

Advertisement

Reid’s home is now listed at a whopping $17.5 million, according to it’s online listing. Because the 11,000 square feet home is jam packed with a home theater, outdoor kitchen, 300-bottle wine cellar, gym, and much more, it’s almost puzzling why no one has snatched it from the market yet. The home was built in 2014.

The 67-year-old legend previously served as CEO of Epic Records, The Island Def Jam Music Group, and Arista Records. So now, let’s take a look at the mansion that more than likely hosted some of your favorite musical stars over the years!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 17

Front Fortress

Front Fortress

Image for article titled Take a Look Inside L.A. Reid&#39;s Unbelievable Mansion on the Market... Again
Photo: Realtor.com

Privacy was clearly a priority in the design of Reid’s mansion. “Surrounded by lush landscaping and mature trees, this estate offers unmatched privacy,” the listing states.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 17

Floating Staircase

Floating Staircase

Image for article titled Take a Look Inside L.A. Reid&#39;s Unbelievable Mansion on the Market... Again
Screenshot: Realtor.com

The home’s all-white, modern aesthetic makes everything feel that much more spacious.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 17

Living Room Views

Living Room Views

Image for article titled Take a Look Inside L.A. Reid&#39;s Unbelievable Mansion on the Market... Again
Screenshot: Realtor.com

This living room has more than enough space to comfortably hosts guests while enjoying the wicked views of the canyon.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 17

Open Concept

Open Concept

Image for article titled Take a Look Inside L.A. Reid&#39;s Unbelievable Mansion on the Market... Again
Screenshot: Realtor.com

These beautiful floor to ceiling windows provide the perfect addition to the open concept floor plan of the mansion.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 17

At Home Bar

At Home Bar

Image for article titled Take a Look Inside L.A. Reid&#39;s Unbelievable Mansion on the Market... Again
Screenshot: Realtor.com

Reid clearly had a modern neutral theme going on throughout the space. These bar chairs are straight out of the future.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 17

Fireplace

Fireplace

Image for article titled Take a Look Inside L.A. Reid&#39;s Unbelievable Mansion on the Market... Again
Screenshot: Realtor.com

And who doesn’t love a good fireplace?! Unlike most, you can feel the warmth from this fire place from any angle in the living room.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 17

Dining Room

Dining Room

Image for article titled Take a Look Inside L.A. Reid&#39;s Unbelievable Mansion on the Market... Again
Screenshot: Realtor.com

Despite the home’s modern feel, this dining arrangement is bound to make you feel warm and cozy, from the sun coming in from the windows to this gorgeous chandelier.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 17

Kitchen

Kitchen

Image for article titled Take a Look Inside L.A. Reid&#39;s Unbelievable Mansion on the Market... Again
Screenshot: Realtor.com

In what other home would you ever find a double island???

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 17

Art for Days

Art for Days

Image for article titled Take a Look Inside L.A. Reid&#39;s Unbelievable Mansion on the Market... Again
Screenshot: Realtor.com

The music producer clearly has a thing for art. Throughout his home, you’ll see amazing paintings and sculptures that’ll make you feel like you’re walking in a museum.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 17

Master Bedroom

Master Bedroom

Image for article titled Take a Look Inside L.A. Reid&#39;s Unbelievable Mansion on the Market... Again
Screenshot: Realtor.com

The master bedroom not only has an unbelievable view, but it also has a beautiful fireplace, perfect for California winters.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 17

Wine Cellar

Wine Cellar

Image for article titled Take a Look Inside L.A. Reid&#39;s Unbelievable Mansion on the Market... Again
Screenshot: Realtor.com

Take a look at this impressive wine collection.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 17

Home Theater

Home Theater

Image for article titled Take a Look Inside L.A. Reid&#39;s Unbelievable Mansion on the Market... Again
Screenshot: Realtor.com

The beautiful furniture you see is mostly custom made, according to the listing. Although it’s not included in the price of the mansion, the Robb Report said the music legend is open to selling many pieces to the new owners.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 17

Backyard Vibes

Backyard Vibes

Image for article titled Take a Look Inside L.A. Reid&#39;s Unbelievable Mansion on the Market... Again
Screenshot: Realtor.com

Who needs to go to a resort when you have this amazing spa and Jacuzzi?!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 17

Pool Area

Pool Area

Image for article titled Take a Look Inside L.A. Reid&#39;s Unbelievable Mansion on the Market... Again
Screenshot: Realtor.com

In addition to the spa, you also get this amazing pool with even more impressive views.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 17

Aerial Views

Aerial Views

Image for article titled Take a Look Inside L.A. Reid&#39;s Unbelievable Mansion on the Market... Again
Screenshot: Realtor.com

For all the money, you get a nice chunk of land too! The crib is fairly isolated with gorgeous views and guaranteed privacy.

Advertisement

17 / 17