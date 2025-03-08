Shannon Sharpe Once Again Reacts to Sammy Sosa Being Black, Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Two Step Takes Over Wedding Parties, Unknown Black Mardi Gras Facts They’ll Never Teach You in School, Black Graves Moved In Virginia And More

The internet is working overtime trying to make sense of a now-viral photo of former Major League Baseball heavy-hitter, Sammy Sosa. The picture, viewed nearly 3 million times, was posted on X by @RickNunley60. And although it was taken on March 1 at the Chicago Cubs spring training facility in Mesa, Arizona, some insist it has to be a blast from Sosa’s past. Even Shannon Sharpe has entered the conversation. - Angela Johnson Read More
Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl performance is still making noise and now people are doing his two-step down the aisle! Will the Kenny two-step be replacing the electric side? Is it the new dance for the Millennial and Gen-Z folk. Either way, one thing that is undeniable is that Kung Fu Kenny is wedding certified! - Mahalia Otshudy Read More
The city of New Orleans might still be recovering from hosting the Super Bowl, but that’s not stopping the birthplace of jazz music from getting ready to celebrate it’s biggest annual holiday this year. - Phenix S Halley Read More
If You Have Google Account You’re Not Using, You Better Start Backing That Thing Up Or You’ll Lose It
In times like these, when disinformation and scams have found a way into practically every aspect of our culture, it’s easy to understand why you might side-eye an email warning you that your Google account is going to be deleted, because if you didn’t fall for that pyramid marketing scam that landed in your inbox last month, who’s falling for that? But if you have a Google account you haven’t logged into for the past two years, this is one message you don’t want to dismiss. Here’s why: - Angela Johnson Read More
The remains of hundreds of Black tenant farmers from a former Virginia tobacco plantation will be moved to a dedicated burial ground. The descendants of those buried have spoken out about the decision for the graves to be moved in order to accommodate an industrial park. - Candace McDuffie Read More
America feels more divided than ever. If we weren’t already split before last year, President Donald Trump, Elon Musk and company have us holding down our sides of the fence even more now. Need proof of the divide..? Just look at video of Trump’s speech to Congress on Wednesday (March 5)...the tension was thick. - Kalyn Womack Read More
One-Armed Basketball Player Is a Huge Star on Social Media, But Is He About To Enter the Big League? Here’s the Tea
They say shoot for the moon but aim for the stars, and for college basketball player Hansel Enmanuel, that describes his entire life story. The 21-year-old has been playing basketball since early childhood, following after his father’s footsteps. But now, he’s paving his own way on his own terms. - Phenix S Halley Read More