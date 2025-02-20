Ratchet Funeral Director Learns His Fate after Fatal Gunshot at Burial Service

A family was preparing to lower the casket of their 10-year-old into the ground when the solemn ceremony was interrupted by shots fired. What was shocking was not only the incident itself but the revelation of who the shooter was: the funeral director.

The Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office says the incident happened in June 2023 at the Washington National Cemetery in Suitland, Md. Officials said 50-year-old Wilson Wesley Chavis was conducting the funeral services for a child. The burial was held for 10-year-old Arianna Davis who was shot while in a vehicle with her family on Mother’s Day. She died days later.

During her burial, police say Chavis got into an argument with some attendees who were there to give condolences but worked for another funeral home, via WTOP. While it’s unclear exactly where the disagreement came from, Prince George’s County police discovered Chavis had long-standing beef with these competing funeral home employees. Then, things escalated for the worst.

Police say Chavis shoved the pastor presiding over the service saying, “This ain’t your f—-ng funeral home,” WTOP reports. Attendees then began intervening to break up the fight. According to WUSA9's report, Chavis pulled out a gun and began firing at random. Of the few shots, one grazed a woman but another fatally struck 30-year-old Ronald Banks, the pallbearer to Arianna’s casket. According to CBS News, Banks died at the hospital while the woman survived her injuries.

Chavis fled the scene but police caught him at a traffic stop, the report says.

Meanwhile, the burial attendees were left shocked having witnessed the same act of violence that claimed the life of their loved one.

“The saddest part about that day was that the mother of Arianna Davis said she never got to see her daughter be buried and lowered into the ground,” said Assistant State’s Attorney William Porter via WUSA9. “Someone had to tell her where her daughter was buried later.”

Chavis was found guilty last week of second-degree murder. He faces up to 65 years in prison.